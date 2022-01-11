Samsung Galaxy S21 FE arrives in Brazil for R$ 4,499

Samsung has just announced the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE in Brazil. The new top-of-the-line phone arrives with the main features of the Galaxy S21, but offering notable changes and expectation to repeat the success of the Galaxy S20 FE.

Galaxy S21 FE arrives in Brazil with a global launch and wants to repeat the success of the previous model (Image: Reproduction / Samsung)

The Galaxy S21 FE comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 120 Hz refresh rate for fluid navigation and an optical biometric reader under the display, unlike the ultrasonic version of the Galaxy S21 trio.

Samsung chooses to repeat the processor from the previous year, offering the same Exynos 2100 chip with eight cores and efficient 5nm lithography.

Galaxy S21 FE has a plastic finish across the back (Image: Reproduction/Samsung)

Regarding the design, the company maintains the protruding camera module already characteristic of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus, but replacing the double glass and metal finish of the more expensive model to adopt a single plastic piece for the entire rear.

As a result, we have a familiar device, but with its own identity, especially due to the new Green and Violet colors, which complement the classic Black and White options.

Galaxy S21 FE is available in four colors (Image: Playback/Samsung)

Equipped with three rear cameras, Samsung bets on a 12 MP main sensor (f/1.8 aperture, Dual Pixel focus and optical stabilization), a 12 MP sensor for the ultrawide lens (f/2.2 and 123-degree field of view). ) and an 8 MP telephoto camera for up to 30x zoom. The front camera has 32 MP.

The Galaxy S21 FE has a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and wireless reverse PowerShare charging.

Like the entire Galaxy S21 line, the Galaxy S21 FE is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, as well as NFC, support for 5G (sub-6) networks and Android 12 out of the box, with guaranteed update up to Android 15.

price and availability

Galaxy S21 FE (Image: Playback/Samsung)

The Galaxy S21 FE has a suggested price of BRL 4,499 and can be found for BRL 4,049.10 at Magalu.

Available in Green, Violet, White and Black, the model comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Anyone who buys a Galaxy S21 FE between January 11th and 30th receives the Galaxy Buds 2 headset for free, just redeem the headset on the Samsung website for you with the purchase receipt.

Buy the Galaxy S21 FE and get a Galaxy Buds 2 (Image: Reproduction/Samsung)

Users with a Samsung Itaucard card can pay the launch in up to 24 interest-free installments of R$ 187.46 at Samsung Stores.

Those who make a payment with Samsung Pay on the Galaxy S21 FE between January 11 and April 11, 2022 earn 3,000 bonus points in Samsung Rewards.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: technical sheet