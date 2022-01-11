Samsung Galaxy S22: Leaking Announcement, Pre-Sale, and Launch Dates

Leaks already predicted that the Galaxy S22 line would be introduced by Samsung in February 2022. Now a new rumor reinforces the possible date of announcing the powerful trio of smartphones, which are expected to arrive with high-performance specs and a model to attract fans of the demise Galaxy Note line.

Samsung may announce the Galaxy S22 line in February (Image: Playback/Samsung)

According to the Korean newspaper DDaily, on February 8, Samsung will hold its classic Unpacked event to present the Galaxy S22 line — which will feature the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra (or S22 Note).

It is also revealed that smartphone pre-sales will begin on February 9, just one day after the announcement.

The launch for those who purchased the cell phones during the pre-sale would take place on February 21st, with the official launch on February 24th.

Galaxy S22 Ultra will have major changes aimed at fans of the Note line (Image: Playback/Evan Blass)

The version of the Galaxy S22 line with Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset should offer GPU with speeds higher than the A15 Bionic, processor of the iPhone 13 line; would be 1.3 GHz clock against 1.2 GHz of Apple models.

Samsung would be betting big on its proprietary processor, offering graphics powered by AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture with developer-only features including Ray Tracing for more accurate and realistic lighting.

Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus should keep the design of predecessors (Image: Reproduction/Zontou)

All three models in the Galaxy S22 lineup are expected with advances in design, performance and cameras, with more modest changes to the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, leaving the S22 Ultra as the main attraction.

More details regarding Samsung’s new cellphone lineup are expected to come out in the next few days.

Source: Daily and Ice Universe, via SamMobile