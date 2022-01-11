Samsung launches Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos in Brazil; check the price

Officialized in the first week of the year, during CES 2022, the Galaxy S21 FE arrives on its global launch date this Tuesday (11). In addition to the availability in the international market, Samsung also confirmed the arrival of the new cell phone in Brazil, at an event held this morning. The highlight is the presence of the Exynos mobile platform, and not Snapdragon, as happened in a second moment of the predecessor, Galaxy S20 FE, in the country. TudoCelular accompanied the conference and told the details of the new smartphone, as well as the respective price and availability information.

screen and design

The S21 FE features plastic construction on the back, aluminum sides, for a more premium look. It weighs 177 grams and has a thickness of 7.9 mm. There is also the presence of IP68 certification, which guarantees water and dust resistance. The camera block resembles the module present in the other models in the family, as it covers the side. On the front, the hole-shaped notch on the screen is also present in the center, to house the front lens. The screen is Dynamic AMOLED 2X, with a size of 6.4 inches and Full HD+ resolution. It has a 120 Hz refresh rate – no dynamic toggle – with Gorilla Glass Victus protection to ensure more durability.

hardware and software

In its technical specifications, the highlight is the presence of the Exynos 2100 mobile platform. Unlike in other countries, where the option was the Snapdragon 888, for Brazil, Samsung preferred to bring its proprietary chipset. Here, there is also support for the 5G network, enabled both on DSS and on dedicated frequencies. In response to TudoCelular, the senior product manager at Samsung Brazil, Renato Citrini, reinforced that the option was to maintain a global line of making available with the same chip as the rest of the S21 family. In addition, the Executive pointed out that there are no differences in practice for the consumer between the chips. In terms of memories, this device comes equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, in a unique variant. It also has an AKG-signed stereo speaker. The battery has mAh and comes with 25W charging support – however, the plug adapter does not come in the box. There is also support for wireless charging, but limited to 10W. The operating system is Android 12, under the One UI 4 custom interface, with three platform updates – that is, up to Android 15.

cameras

The rear camera set consists of three sensors, led by the main 12 MP. The trio is completed by the 12 MP ultrawide lens and the 8 MP telephoto lens, with 3x optical zoom – or 30x digital zoom. already in front, Among the main video features is dual recording, which allows you to use both the rear and the front camera at the same time, with different viewing modes. The S21 FE supports 4K shooting at 60 fps with both the rear and the front. It is worth noting that the main camera and telephoto have optical stabilization. In photos, the highlights are the portrait and night modes, to blur the background and take photos with more light in dark places, respectively. In addition, there is Single Take, to capture a set of photos to deliver different effects.

technical specifications

6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Display with hole notch and 120 Hz rate

Exynos 2100 Platform

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 12 MP sensor (f/1.8 OIS) Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 8 MP sensor (3x optical zoom)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, DeX, stereo sound and under-display fingerprint scanner

4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Android 12 with One UI 4.0

Dimensions: 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 177g





prices and availability

The Galaxy S21 FE is already available in Brazil from this Tuesday (11), the same date as the global launch, for the suggested price of R$ 4,499. It comes in black, white, green and violet color options. Between January 11 and 30, anyone who purchases a cell phone unit will receive a free Galaxy Buds 2. The consumer has the possibility to redeem a charger for free on the website, within 30 days of the purchase date.

So, did you like the arrival of the S21 FE to the national market? Interact with us!

