Samsung partner store publications reignite hope for Galaxy Note 21 series

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Samsung partner store publications reignite hope for Galaxy Note 21 series 5 Views

In 2021, we did not have any Note line devices. Various rumors and sources linked to Samsung claim that the series has been discontinued by the manufacturer. However, recent indications have rekindled the hope of fans of this family of cell phones.

Last Friday (7), the store Dutch company Azerty, specialized in hardware and smartphones, published two posts on its official Twitter profile that intrigued the fans of the South Korean manufacturer. THE Note series were mentioned nthe content.

The store started by saying that it is a partner of Samsung and even marked the official profile of the manufacturer in the country. The text then goes on to say the latest models of the Galaxy S and Note series will be available very soon.

The promotional image posted with the tweet is just as curious. She shows a Galaxy S21 along with a Note 10 Lite. The second model mentioned was launched in January 2020 and has already been discontinued by Samsung.

Some mobile industry enthusiasts began to question the store’s posts, since no Note model is sold on the Azerty website. Could this be a sign that news about the Note line may arrive soon?

Samsung Netherlands’ social media team is aware of the tweet, as Azerty tagged the company in the post. Apparently, they saw no harm in that, as the post is still online three days later.

Do you think this could be a sign of fact or is it unrelated? Tell us in the comments below!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

8 Apps to Help You Fulfill Your New Year’s Resolutions

image: Pexels / reproduction Every beginning of the year is that time to set goals, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved