Samsung partner store publications reignite hope for Galaxy Note 21 series

In 2021, we did not have any Note line devices. Various rumors and sources linked to Samsung claim that the series has been discontinued by the manufacturer. However, recent indications have rekindled the hope of fans of this family of cell phones. Last Friday (7), the store Dutch company Azerty, specialized in hardware and smartphones, published two posts on its official Twitter profile that intrigued the fans of the South Korean manufacturer. THE Note series were mentioned nthe content.

The store started by saying that it is a partner of Samsung and even marked the official profile of the manufacturer in the country. The text then goes on to say the latest models of the Galaxy S and Note series will be available very soon. The promotional image posted with the tweet is just as curious. She shows a Galaxy S21 along with a Note 10 Lite. The second model mentioned was launched in January 2020 and has already been discontinued by Samsung.