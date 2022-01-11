Santos awaits Goulart this Tuesday for exams and contract signing

Santos should receive this Tuesday (11) their big signing for the 2022 season: attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart. With everything set, the player is expected at CT Rei Pelé to undergo medical examinations, sign a contract and, if all goes well, there is a possibility that the hiring announcement will take place on the same day.

Peixe has been analyzing the contract that both parties will sign in detail so that no future problems occur. At age 30, Goulart will sign a two-year contract with Santos and will have the highest salary in the squad: around R$500,000.

Negotiations with the player lasted just over a week, with the agreement being signed in fact this Saturday. Greater reinforcement of Andres Rueda’s management, Ricardo Goulart had the endorsement of the football executive, Edu Dracena, who worked with the player at Palmeiras and internally reinforced the need to hire an athlete with the luggage of the attacking midfielder even as a way to enhance the fish boys.

In addition to Dracena’s opinion, the members of the Management Committee who approved the hiring took into account the decrease in the club’s salary sheet provided with the departures of Pará, Jean Mota, Diego Tardelli and Raniel. Santos’ savings with the termination of three of these athletes and with Raniel’s loan (Santos pays half his salary) is higher than the amount that Peixe will spend on Ricardo Goulart’s salaries.

Ricardo Goulart acted as a second striker and centre-forward and, on some occasions, as a winger and midfielder. In China, even, he is considered one of the most successful foreign players in the country. In all, he won three Chinese Championship titles, one of the Asian Champions League, one of the Cup and three of the Supercup.

Goulart’s last match was in August. In the season, there were 13 games, with seven goals and one assist. In 2020, he was loaned to Hebei and participated in 22 games with four goals in the net and five assists. He was considered one of the best players in the Chinese Super League.