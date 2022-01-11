Santos does not close to the market and still monitors possible reinforcements for 2022 after closing with Goulart | saints

Santos hopes to sign striker Ricardo Goulart on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean the club will move away from the transfer market.

Despite not intending to do “crazy things”, with high investments in addition to Ricardo Goulart, Peixe believes that it is not the time to close the squad commanded by coach Fábio Carille.

Therefore, Santos football executive Edu Dracena will, in the coming weeks, keep an eye on possible alternatives for the club: players at the end of their contract, free on the market or with low cost to be signed.

More about the saints:

+ Rueda advances in the financial recovery of Peixe

1 of 2 Edu Dracena talks on the phone during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC Edu Dracena talks on the phone during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

Faced with a tight budget, Santos has no plans to pay high severance pay, but they know they need to strengthen themselves for the season.

The two sides, for example, are scarce of options. On the right, only Madson and Daniel Guedes, who is back on loan, are available to coach Fábio Carille. On the left, Felipe Jonatan has no reserve; Lucas Pires, who competes in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, should be promoted in February.

In the profile sought by Santos, defender Maicon, from Cruzeiro, is monitored. The Minas Gerais club still needs to pay debts to get rid of the transfer ban in FIFA and be able to register the player. The Fish is watching and monitoring the situation.

Waiting for Goulart, Santos is looking for full-backs for the season

Santos has already signed two players for next season: midfielder Bruno Oliveira and defender Eduardo Bauermann. Striker Ricardo Goulart is close to signing a contract and being announced as the new number 10 of Peixe.