Santos holds a meeting and forwards a major renovation of Copinha

One of the main names of Peixe in the dispute of the base competition, the player must extend his bond; the entrepreneur already negotiates with the management

the board of saints and the technician Fábio Carille they are attentive to the team’s performance in the Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup. After three wins in three games, with seven goals scored and only one conceded, Peixe secured a spot in the knockout stage and will face Chapadinha, from Maranhão, on Wednesday (12), at 19:30, at the Fonte Luminosa Arena, in Araraquara.

With an eye on the future, Alvinegro Praiano does not want to run the risk of losing gems formed in the basic categories and has already started negotiations for renew with one of the highlights of the grassroots competition. According to information from “Diário do Peixe” and journalist Lucas Musetti, from “UOL Esporte”, the club works at renovation in Wesley Patati.

The striker, who missed the opening match of Copinha due to Covid-19, was highlighted in the victories against Rondoniense, when scored twice and still gave an assistance, and the Railway. Last Monday (10), the club’s football executive, Edu Dracena, and the football manager, Guilherme Lipi, met with the businessperson of young people by videoconference.

Santos’ intention is to extend Patati’s bond, which lasts only until the end of this year, until the end of 2024, keeping the termination fine in 100 million euros (about BRL 640 million in the current conversion), according to Diário do Peixe. THE player would have been release and stayed happy as the renovation approaches.

At Santos since July 2019, Patati, who is from Maranhão, initially signed a training bond, but it didn’t take long to reach his first professional contract. According to Musetti, the talks will still go on behind the scenes, but it is matter of time for the deal to be officially announced.