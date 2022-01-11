São Paulo has four players with Covid-19; see the list | São Paulo

São Paulo reported on its official website that Volpi, Miranda, Gabriel and Pablo tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore will not participate in the team’s first training session of the year this Tuesday.
The quartet performed tests on their own, during the holidays, and did not participate in the re-performance on Monday. All the other players attended the Barra Funda CT this morning to be tested.
Miranda in one of the team’s arrivals at Morumbi last year — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc
The results of this group should come out this morning. Those who are negative start work this Tuesday. A part of the cast will undergo medical examinations at a hospital in the capital of São Paulo, while another will already work at the Barra Funda CT with the technical committee.
The reinforcements Jandrei, Rafinha, Alisson and Patrick were at the training center and will start training with the other teammates, if negative.
The club still has to confirm this early week the arrival of the attacking midfielder Nikão, Athletico’s highlight in the conquest of last year’s Sudamericana. The 29-year-old signed a contract at the end of last week.
Tiago Volpi, goalkeeper of São Paulo, received a vaccine against Covid-19 last year — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc
+ Read more news about São Paulo
+ Watch: all about the negotiations of the São Paulo
— Photo: ge.globo