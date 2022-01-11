São Paulo sees Soteldo further away, but forwards the arrival of a former Inter defender

Financial obstacle makes business with the Venezuelan difficult; tricolor club has an agreement forwarded with defender Lucas Ribeiro

THE São Paulo is further from the hiring of Yeferson Soteldo, formersaints and today in Toronto FC, gives Major League Soccer. On the other hand, the defender Lucas Ribeiro is very close to becoming a tricolor reinforcement.

According to the ESPN Brazil, the main obstacle at the moment for the Venezuelan is financial. The intention of the Morumbi team is to have Soteldo on a four-year contract, in a deal in which Toronto would still pay part of the player’s salaries in 2022.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

It turns out that São Paulo has been struggling to close the equation of how much Soteldo would receive from the second season onwards, when the club would fully assume the salary. Today, values ​​are seen as unfeasible for the tricolor reality.

With the ex-Santista more distant, São Paulo is already evaluating other possibilities to meet Rogério Ceni’s great request for an attacker with dribbling characteristics and who works on the side of the field.

Yeferson Soteldo in Toronto FC match Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Defender Lucas Ribeiro, on the other hand, has business well underway to reinforce Rogério’s team in 2022. The athlete, who defended the International in 2021 and belongs to the Hoffenheim, would arrive on loan for a season.

The documents between the clubs have already been exchanged, but the signing of the contract is still pending. Part of Lucas Ribeiro’s salaries will be paid by the German club.

Lucas Ribeiro is 22 years old and 1.90m. He was revealed by Vitória and sold to Hoffenheim in 2019. Last season, he was assigned to Inter, who did not exercise the purchase option provided for in the contract.