Saudi princess released after three years in detention

The Saudi authorities released a Princess and her daughter, detained without charge for nearly three years in the capital, a human rights organization said on Saturday (8). Basmah bint Saud, a 57-year-old businesswoman, was detained in March 2019. In April 2020, she pleaded with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman to release her on health grounds.

The princess” and her daughter Suhud […] were released,” the human rights organization ALQST said on Twitter. “She did not receive the medical care she needed against potentially life-threatening conditions,” the group said. The type of illness she suffered was not disclosed.

“At no point during her detention were any charges brought against her,” he added. Saudi authorities have not commented on the case.

Princess Basmah was detained shortly before a trip to Switzerland for medical treatment, according to a source close to the family. Prince Mohamed bin Salmán has been considered a reformer since he was appointed by his father King Salmán in June 2017.

Since then, he has ordered several reforms, such as allowing women to drive or relaxing rules that give men authority over women in their families. But officials have also campaigned against power critics and potential opponents, from religious to women’s rights activists, even when it comes to members of the royal family.

Princess Basmah was being held in Al Hair Prison, where several political prisoners are held. In a written statement sent to the United Nations in 2020, which AFP had access to, her family claimed the princess had been detained largely because of her “open criticism of abuses” committed in Saudi Arabia.

In March 2020, the royal guard detained King Salman’s brother and nephew, accused of having fomented a coup against the crown prince, according to various sources.

