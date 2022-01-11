‘Savior Angel’ rescues Dolores from prison; find out who it is · TV news

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will be saved from Tonico’s (Alexandre Nero) clutches by Celestina (Bel Kutner) in In the Emperor’s Time. The young woman will end up in an asylum on the orders of the deputy, but the royal governess will get her out of there. Teresa Cristina’s lady-in-waiting (Letícia Sabatella) will find the girl in the asylum because of a happy coincidence in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Nélio’s lover (João Pedro Zappa) will suffer at the villain’s hands in this week’s scenes in the plot of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. The antagonist will find the whereabouts of his ex-wife and former assistant, and get revenge on both of them for running away.

Tonico will push Nelio off a cliff and lock Dolores in an asylum. He will also have plans for Mercedes, the couple’s daughter. The corrupt will leave the newborn with a wet nurse and plan to marry her when the child comes of age.

Celestina will save Dolores from villainy

stroke of fate

The antagonist, however, will have no luck executing the plan. Admitted to the asylum, Dolores will befriend Nicolau (Cassio Pandolfi). The man is the imperial couple’s butler and will be there to treat an illness.

After a few weeks, Celestina will pick up her co-worker, and Nicolau will ask to say goodbye to Dolores. The young woman will be surprised to see Teresa Cristina’s lady-in-waiting and will tell how she ended up there.

The character played by Bel Kutner will be surprised by Tonico’s malice, but will explain that Nélio survived the attack and is in Rio de Janeiro. She will also point out that Mercedes’ whereabouts remain unknown.

hidden exit

As the direction of the asylum is linked to Tonico, Celestina will hatch a plan to get Dolores out of there. The housekeeper will deliver her clothes to Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski), and the two will switch places. While the lady-in-waiting returns to the cell, the girl will manage to get out of prison.

With Nicolau, the character played by Daphne Bozaski will arrive at Quinta da Boa Vista and will tell Teresa Cristina everything he knows. The empress will be impressed by the story.

“If you only knew how much I prayed to him asking for a miracle! And when I least expect it, Celestina, my savior angel, appears to me to free me from that ordeal. It was years of suffering, Your Majesty”, Dolores will comment.

Then Celestina will also arrive at the imperial residence. She will explain how she was released by the director of the hospital: “When I told him that you were in the Quinta, under the protection of the imperial family, he immediately gave up! But by now, for sure, Tonico already knew about the escape”, he concludes.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.