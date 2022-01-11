SBT journalists cure themselves of Covid in record time for TV news premiere

Darlisson Dutra, positive for Covid-19 on the 5th, appeared in very good health at the premiere of SBT Notícias. This Monday (10), he and reporter Daniela Bandi said they are cured of the virus, tested negative this very morning and even played with the situation during the presentation of the new news.

“It was the biggest rush. Thank God, everything went well. We’re keeping the security protocols. She’s breathing like anyone, she started talking and didn’t stop. She took good care of herself, huh?”, Dutra relaxed when she called. the journalist in a live link. The anchor pointed out that both tested negative.

Daniela explained that she remained in social isolation and did breathing exercises to ensure her participation in the news. “We were taken by surprise, but we were in isolation, and I was asymptomatic,” she said.

The two were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday (5), six days before the premiere of SBT Notícias. THE TV news found that, in addition to them, at least three other journalists tested positive for the coronavirus: Mônica Simões, José Luiz Filho and Marcela Munhoz.

The SBT communication informed the reporter that Dutra was asymptomatic. As the broadcaster does not know when he became infected, it is not possible to predict how long the virus will be in his body. According to infectologists, the isolation time adopted for infected people is about seven to ten days.