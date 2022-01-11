SBT Notícias debuts at a low point and doesn’t even come close to the Balance Sheet

The umpteenth attempt by Silvio Santos’ broadcaster to have a newscast to call his own at noon, SBT Notícias debuted with indices within the expectations of the channel’s executives. The first edition of Darlisson Dutra’s newspaper scored an average of 3.1 points in Greater São Paulo and was watched by around 637,000 people per minute in the country’s main metropolis. The numbers are almost the same as the cartoons recorded in the time before the start of the school holidays and, like them, the news didn’t even come close to the Balance Sheet.

The audience data obtained by the report of the pop TV with market sources point out that Record was not affected by the competition’s debut. Reinaldo Gottino prevailed throughout the confrontation with the new journalist and, without being overtaken by his rival at any time, scored an average of 7.4 points between 12:00 and 14:20 – the moment of closest proximity was at the beginning of the SBT news: at 12:00, the score was 4.6 points for the Balance Sheet and 4.1 for Dutra. Globo, in turn, was not bothered by its opponents and led the range with 11.8 points.

Contrary to what was expected by the most pessimists, SBT Notícias was not bothered by Band for most of its exhibition. The Morumbi broadcaster only managed to stay in third place for 24 non-consecutive minutes and, on average, did not go beyond its usual fourth place, with 2.7 points. TV Cultura, with the exhibition of a news program and attractions for children, ended up benefiting from the debut of Darlisson Dutra: the public channel scored an average of 1.5 points, against 0.4 recorded on the previous Monday, January 3rd.

Also subject to changes, Bom dia & Cia continued with its usual indices. Shifted to the 9:00 am slot, the program led by Silvia Abravanel scored an average of 3.2 points and was also in third place throughout its exhibition. Globo, once again in the lead, scored 7.9 points with Mais Você and Encontro, followed by Record’s 4.8 with Fala Brasil and Hoje em Dia. Cultura, also with children’s programs, was in fourth place with an average of 1.4 points. A Band, with Edu Guedes and Jogo Aberto, scored 1.0.

Until the publication of this text, the moment with the highest audience for Silvio Santos’ broadcaster this Monday continued to be that of Primeira Impacto. In its last minute on the air, at 9:29 am, the newscast presented by Dudu Camargo and Marcão do Povo had a peak of 4.2 points, a mark that Darlisson Dutra and Silvia Abravanel could not reach at any time, even going on air with a higher number. of connected televisions. The morning news was also the only vice-leader program: it had an average of 3.0 points, against 2.7 for Record.