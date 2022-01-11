SBT Notícias passes away from Record and is threatened by the Band in its debut · TV News

Bet by Silvio Santos to increase the audience of his station, SBT Notícias failed to fulfill the mission in its debut this Monday (10). The newscast had the opposite effect and made the audience for the track be reduced compared to the previous week. With that, the news was even further away from Record in the dispute for vice-leadership and remained in third place, very close to Band.

Airing from 12:00 to 14:20, the program presented by Darlisson Dutra scored an average of 3.1 points in Greater São Paulo, a drop of 22.5% in relation to the 4 points of ibope at the same time last week, when Bom Dia & Cia occupied the lane.

In the direct confrontation, Globo led, with an average of 11.8. On the other hand, the General Balance was in second place, recording an average of 7.4, 0.8 point more compared to the second last. Band was practically stable and rose from 2.6 to 2.7 on average – that is, it had only 0.4 point less than Silvio Santos’ broadcaster.

SBT Notícias is the main focus of the grid launched this Monday. Anchor Darlisson Dutra could not present the edition, as he tested positive for Covid-19 last week, but managed to recover in record time.

Bom Dia & Cia, which launched a new pack of drawings, became an exclusively morning attraction and aired between 9:30 and 12:00. In the new programming, Casos de Família, Roda a Roda, Fofocalizando and the afternoon soap operas continued to be shown at the same time.

Vem Pra Cá was the most affected, as it stopped airing from 9:30 am to 11 am to only last half an hour: from 4:30 pm to 5 pm. See the grid below: