SBT’s shot backfires, and afternoon Ibope collapses in grid premiere · TV News

The premiere of the new SBT afternoon schedule on Monday (10) did not bring the result expected by the broadcaster, which lost audience and saw the difference for Record increase. The main focus of programming, SBT Notícias, shown from 11:59 am to 2:20 pm, recorded only 3.0 average points on the São Paulo grid and was tuned by 6.8% of televisions connected to the band.

In the confrontation against the vice-leader Balanço Geral, the news presented by Darlisson Dutra went far from bothering Record, which ended with 7.5 points in the clash.

The programs broadcast after SBT Notícias performed even worse: Casos de Família (1.9 points), Roda a Roda (2.6), Fofocalizando (2.7) and Vem Pra Cá (2.8) were seen less than than the sports Arena SBT, which scored 3.3 and passed in the early hours of the morning.

On air earlier, from 9:29 am to 11:59 am, Bom Dia & Cia also had a drop in audience, scoring 3.1 on average, 0.6 point less compared to the first Monday of 2022. Record was in second place with an advantage and closed with an average of 4.9.

Despite the poor performance in the morning and afternoon, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster managed to record victories against its main rival in prime time, with Carinha de Anjo (8.3 x 8.0) and Programa do Ratinho (6.7 x 5, 3) in vice.

See below the hearings for Monday, January 10, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.1 Good morning São Paulo 8.3 Good morning Brazil 9.2 More you 7.8 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 8.1 SP1 11.9 Globe Sports 11.8 Newspaper Today 12.5 The Carnation and the Rose 12.3 Afternoon Session: Megamind 11.3 The clone 15.6 Workout 16.5 In the Emperor’s Time 18.0 SP2 21.3 The More Life, the Better! 21.4 National Journal 23.6 a place in the sun 23.1 Hot Screen: The Tricksters 17.3 Globo Newspaper 10.4 Go glue 7.9 Owl 1: The Future Ahead 5.9 Owl 2: Dirty Money 4.5 hour 1 4.2 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.3 General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am) 1.8 General Balance Sheet SP (7:00 am to 8:29 am) 2.8 Speak Brazil 4.1 Nowadays 4.9 JR 24h (morning) 4.9 General balance 7.7 Proof of love 6.5 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.6 Alert City 7.1 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 6.3 Record Journal 8.6 The Bible 7.5 Airport – Restricted Area 5.6 Chicago Fire 3.4 JR 24h (dawn) 2.3 Between lines 0.9 Religious 0.5

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4 First Impact 2.9 Good morning & Co 3.1 Chest Prize Coupon 3.7 SBT News 3.0 Family cases 1.9 Jequiti Wheel by Wheel 2.6 gossiping 2.7 Come here 2.8 sea ​​of ​​love 4.3 Tomorrow Is Forever 5.8 I give you life 6.6 SBT Brazil 7.2 Angel’s face 8.3 Chest Prize Coupon 7.8 Mouse Program 6.7 Arena SBT 3.3 The Night 2.1 Operation Mosque 1.7 Reporter connection 1.9 SBT Brazil (re-presentation) 1.9 First Impact 2.5

Source: Broadcasters