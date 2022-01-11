SBT’s shot backfires, and afternoon Ibope collapses in grid premiere · TV News

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on SBT’s shot backfires, and afternoon Ibope collapses in grid premiere · TV News 0 Views

The premiere of the new SBT afternoon schedule on Monday (10) did not bring the result expected by the broadcaster, which lost audience and saw the difference for Record increase. The main focus of programming, SBT Notícias, shown from 11:59 am to 2:20 pm, recorded only 3.0 average points on the São Paulo grid and was tuned by 6.8% of televisions connected to the band.

In the confrontation against the vice-leader Balanço Geral, the news presented by Darlisson Dutra went far from bothering Record, which ended with 7.5 points in the clash.

The programs broadcast after SBT Notícias performed even worse: Casos de Família (1.9 points), Roda a Roda (2.6), Fofocalizando (2.7) and Vem Pra Cá (2.8) were seen less than than the sports Arena SBT, which scored 3.3 and passed in the early hours of the morning.

On air earlier, from 9:29 am to 11:59 am, Bom Dia & Cia also had a drop in audience, scoring 3.1 on average, 0.6 point less compared to the first Monday of 2022. Record was in second place with an advantage and closed with an average of 4.9.

Despite the poor performance in the morning and afternoon, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster managed to record victories against its main rival in prime time, with Carinha de Anjo (8.3 x 8.0) and Programa do Ratinho (6.7 x 5, 3) in vice.

See below the hearings for Monday, January 10, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.1
Good morning São Paulo8.3
Good morning Brazil9.2
More you7.8
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes8.1
SP111.9
Globe Sports11.8
Newspaper Today12.5
The Carnation and the Rose12.3
Afternoon Session: Megamind11.3
The clone15.6
Workout16.5
In the Emperor’s Time18.0
SP221.3
The More Life, the Better!21.4
National Journal23.6
a place in the sun23.1
Hot Screen: The Tricksters17.3
Globo Newspaper10.4
Go glue7.9
Owl 1: The Future Ahead5.9
Owl 2: Dirty Money4.5
hour 14.2
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.3
General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am)1.8
General Balance Sheet SP (7:00 am to 8:29 am)2.8
Speak Brazil4.1
Nowadays4.9
JR 24h (morning)4.9
General balance7.7
Proof of love6.5
JR 24h (afternoon 1)5.6
Alert City7.1
JR 24h (afternoon 2)6.3
Record Journal8.6
The Bible7.5
Airport – Restricted Area5.6
Chicago Fire3.4
JR 24h (dawn)2.3
Between lines0.9
Religious0.5
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4
First Impact2.9
Good morning & Co3.1
Chest Prize Coupon3.7
SBT News3.0
Family cases1.9
Jequiti Wheel by Wheel2.6
gossiping2.7
Come here2.8
sea ​​of ​​love4.3
Tomorrow Is Forever5.8
I give you life6.6
SBT Brazil7.2
Angel’s face8.3
Chest Prize Coupon7.8
Mouse Program6.7
Arena SBT3.3
The Night2.1
Operation Mosque1.7
Reporter connection1.9
SBT Brazil (re-presentation)1.9
First Impact2.5

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Andréa Beltrão and Marieta Severo expose Bolsonaro’s horror when reopening theater – 01/11/2022 – Illustrated

For cariocas, finding the townhouse where the Poeira theater works is already an easy task. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved