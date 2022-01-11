Scam uses Pix via QR Code and Netflix ID to steal money | Economy

Murilo Tunholi Scam uses Pix via QR Code and Netflix ID to steal money

Cyber ​​criminals are using new scams to steal money not only from people, but also from small and medium-sized businesses via Pix QR Codes. According to Kaspersky experts, the scammers even impersonate streaming platforms, such as Netflix, and send emails with payment codes to unsuspecting customers, who end up transferring the amounts without knowing the risks.

Kaspersky identified, at the beginning of the year, a growth in two types of scams. The first and newest of them works in the following way: criminals impersonate Netflix and send an email to the victim offering an alleged limited quarterly plan of R$ 267.99 that allows them to watch movies that are showing at the cinema, but without leaving home.

The message includes the subscription information, the official publicity arts of the streaming platform and a QR Code to make the payment by Pix. To hook unsuspecting people, scammers still say in the email that the promotion is only valid for the first 800 subscribers. As a result, people rush to make Pix without checking if the offer is genuine.

Scam uses Netflix identity to rob people (Image: Reproduction/Kaspersky)

Meanwhile, the second type of scam involves the classic fake invoices that arrive via email. Now, however, there is a difference: instead of just sending a ticket with the amount, criminals also include a QR Code in the document and even offer a supposed 5% discount on Pix payments. As a result, consumers tend to pay the bill on impulse so as not to miss the “promotion”.

In the latter case, scammers try to deceive both individuals and companies. To do this, they impersonate companies that offer internet, telephone and cable TV services, and even manage to disguise the email address to look like a legitimate charge.

Fake ticket with Pix QR Code (Image: Reproduction/Kaspersky)

Kaspersky teaches how to protect yourself from QR Code scams

Unlike Boleto payments, which can be voided by the bank, Pix transactions are instantaneous and cannot be canceled after confirmation. This makes life easier for cyber criminals, who have a higher success rate in scams of this type. To identify the scam and protect yourself, Kaspersky recommends doing the following:

Pay attention to the email recipient and be suspicious of generic addresses;

Check if the invoice sent has the customer’s name. If you only have the subscriber’s code, the document is fake;

Check if the customer code is the same on the message and on the invoice;

Keep an eye on the barcode. Consumption bills (gas, energy, telephony) always start with the number 8. If there is a different number at the beginning, the document is fake;

In the case of alleged movie and series streaming promotions, it is important to visit the platform’s official website to check if the offer is true. If you still have questions, contact the company through the official channels available on the portal;

Before completing Pix, always confirm the recipient details. In scams, criminals use orange accounts to receive the money. If the payment is legitimate, the names of the companies (corporate names) will appear in the transaction.

