Scientists say 2021 was 5th warmest year on record

Last year was the fifth warmest on record, as levels of the planet’s warming gases such as carbon dioxide and methane hit new record highs in 2021, European Union scientists have said.

The EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) announced in a report on Monday that the past seven years have been the warmest on the planet by a “clear margin” in records dating back to 1850, and the average global temperature in 2021. , was between 1.1 and 1.2 degrees Celsius above the levels of 1850 to 1900.

The warmest years on record to date were 2020 and 2016.

Several countries are committed to the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C, a level that scientists say will avoid the worst impacts of global warming. The target calls for emissions to be cut in half by the year 2030, but so far, they have only increased.

As emissions alter the planet’s climate, the long-term warming trend continues. Climate change has exacerbated many of the extreme weather events that marked the world in 2021, from floods in Europe, China and South Sudan to wildfires in the United States.

“These events are a strong reminder of the need to change our way of life, and to take decisive and efficient steps towards a sustainable society and work towards reducing net carbon emissions,” said C3S Director Carlo Buontempo .