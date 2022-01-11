Secretary of Health of Corumbá is diagnosed with covid-19 for the second time

Anderson Gallo / Diário Corumbaense This is the second time that Rogério Leite has been diagnosed with the disease.

The Secretary of Health of Corumbá, Rogério Leite, tested positive for the new coronavirus. He confirmed the diagnosis on his social network on Sunday, January 9th. This is the second time he has contracted the disease.

“After intense weeks working in the administrative part of Health and also providing medical care, almost daily, in the UPA and in the emergency room, due to professionals who left due to getting sick, I have the diagnosis of covid again”, wrote on his Facebook.

“The first time, in September 2020, I felt really bad, with extreme tiredness and shortness of breath when making small efforts. This time I have much milder symptoms.” completed Leite, who is also president of the Council of Municipal Secretaries of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Finally, the secretary emphasized the importance of the vaccination schedule and compliance with biosecurity measures to contain the proliferation of the virus. He also highlighted the tiring work of the Health team on the front line against the disease, which in recent weeks has shown an increase in cases in the Pantanal municipality.

“Stay tuned for biosecurity and try to complete your vaccination schedule. The vaccine is safe and saves lives. It greatly reduces serious cases, risk of hospitalization and deaths. I’m still at home, at home office and soon I’ll be back with our great team of Health servers, who work tirelessly for the safety of our society “, he concluded.