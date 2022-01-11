See how and for how long Covid should affect the trio’s pre-season at Corinthians | Corinthians

With three important players away by Covid, Corinthians will not have the full squad available in this first week of pre-season. But the club should soon have Renato Augusto, Willian and Jô again.

The attackers were diagnosed with the disease on the day of the squad’s re-presentation, last Monday. The midfielder tested positive last week. The return can happen before the training game against Internacional de Limeira, next Sunday. At least for Renato.

That’s because the protocols have changed from last year. Before, the mandatory quarantine for asymptomatic cases, like the three mentioned, was ten days. Now it’s down to just five days.

See too:

+ See the schedule for the pre-season

+ Luan starts third season under suspicion

1 of 2 Renato Augusto and Willian are away from Corinthians by Covid — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians Renato Augusto and Willian are away from Corinthians by Covid — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

For the return to happen, however, more is needed: a negative RT-PCR test, in addition to the five days of isolation, according to the club’s doctor, Julio Stancati. Hence the importance of players being tested frequently until they have a negative result.

In the case of Renato Augusto, assuming that the “last week” is equivalent to last Friday, the return can happen as early as this Wednesday or Thursday, at the latest, if the test is negative and if he continues without showing symptoms of the disease.

The attacking duo can return on Saturday, if they follow the same steps mentioned for the midfielder. It all depends on the results of the tests and the evolution of the athletes during the week.

It is worth mentioning that if the players presented a symptomatic picture of Covid, the recommended isolation period would increase from five to seven days. Last year, for the sake of comparison, the ten days would become 14.