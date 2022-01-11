see rumors and know what to expect

It’s time for another cell phone launch cycle and, as usual, Samsung should kick off 2022 with the new Galaxy S22 line, following up on the Galaxy S21 models that came out last year. And the rumors about the new gadgets are heating up.

A video from the Unbox Therapy channel showed an “early version” of the new models in the Galaxy S line (S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra) from Samsung. As much as the images don’t offer new information about the series, it’s possible to analyze the devices side by side.

The video was removed from YouTube, but other channels shared the footage and the website 9to5google took a screenshot (which you see above).

The images show that the look of the S21 should remain the benchmark for the S22 and S22 Plus, with triple cameras protruding from the top left. The S22 seems to be much more compact compared to the other models, with about 6 inches diagonally.

A recently leaked spec sheet suggests the S22 will have a 6.1-inch display and the S22 Ultra will be 6.8-inches.

The S22 Ultra, which is supposed to be designed to replace the Galaxy Note, appears to be the same size as last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra. The most advanced model also has square corners and a flat camera module, without the “spine” of the smaller models.

A leaked spec list also shows that the S22 Ultra’s 108MP main sensor might be made from Super Clear Glass, which seems to indicate some sort of tougher glass made by Gorilla Glass-branded makers.

To finish off the latest rumors, Roland Quandt from WinFuture has shared images of an alleged 45W fast charger for the S22 Ultra.

According to South Korean website Digital Dairy, the launch of the S22 range is expected to take place at the Unpacked event on February 8. Pre-orders are scheduled for the following day, February 9th, and shipping from February 24th. In Brazil, the launch usually takes place up to a month after the global announcement.