see the dozens drawn this monday

THE Box draws this Monday (10) the tens of Quina’s 5750 contest. For today, the prize is BRL 5 million. The draw took place in the city of São Paulo (SP) and you can follow the result here at Tribuna!

Quina 5750 Result

54, 06, 33, 52, 49

How to play in Quina?

Quina is daily, from Monday to Saturday, and usually pays millionaire prizes. You can compete by betting from 5 to 15 tens, among the 80 available on the wheel. The bettor wins if he hits two to five tens. As in almost all Caixa lotteries, it is possible to bet on Surpresinha, when the system chooses the dozens at random, and also opt for Teimosinha, which repeats the same sequence for 3, 6, 12, 18 and 24 consecutive draws.

The minimum bet value is R$2 for 5 tens.

Prize and probability

If there is no winner in any award range, the values ​​accumulate for the next contest, in the respective ranges. The winner can receive his prize at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. If the net premium exceeds BRL 1,332.78 (gross of BRL 1,903.98), payment can only be made at Caixa branches.

The chance of hitting the five tens and taking the Quina top prize is 1 per 24,040,016 and increases considerably as more tens are bet. Whoever bets 15 tens has increased the probability of hitting to 1 by 4,504.50. Prizes expire 90 days after the draw date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.