see the dozens drawn this monday

Caixa draws this Monday (10) the dozens of Lotomania contest 2260, which now has raffles on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The draw took place in the city of São Paulo, at Espaço Loterias da Caixa, at 8 pm. The estimated prize for the draw is R$ 3.5 million.

Lotomania 2260 Result

91, 55, 93, 83, 65, 13, 67, 99, 81, 78, 01, 03, 74, 43, 23, 53, 56, 05, 90, 85

How to play in Lotomania?

Lotomania, according to Caixa, is easy to play and to win: just choose 50 numbers (among the 100 available) and then compete for prizes for hits of 20, 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 or even if you don’t get it right. no number. Like almost all lotteries in Caixa, Surpresinha is available for this game, which chooses the tens randomly and automatically. It is also possible to opt for Teimosinha, which repeats the same game for 2, 4 and 8 consecutive contests.

Lotomania has a different alternative from the others. You can choose the “Mirror Bet” option, which automatically fills a card with the 50 tens that were not chosen by you.

The minimum bet costs BRL 2.50 and the draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8pm. At Lotomania it is only possible to bet on 50 tens.