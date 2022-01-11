See the extra money you can earn in 2022

Like significant increase in start-of-year expenses, especially with the IPTU and IPVA on the list of obligations of many people, nothing better than having extra money to alleviate expenses.

In 2022, different benefits can be released to workers, some examples include the review of the FGTS, PIS/Pasep 2022, retroactive emergency aid for single parents, in addition to the FGTS birthday withdrawal.

Check out below a summary containing the main information about each benefit!

PIS/Pasep 2022

The extra money that promises to fall into the workers’ account this year has already had its calendar published. Payments start on February 8th and run through March 31st. The full schedule can be seen here. The maximum amount is BRL 1,212.

Those who received, on average, up to two minimum wages per month with a formal contract and worked for at least 30 days in the base year 2020 will be able to withdraw. the updated information in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

FGTS birthday withdrawal

Another one that joins the list of benefits that can be received in 2022 is the FGTS birthday withdrawal. Those who participate receive in the month of birth the chance to withdraw a part of the accumulated balance of the FGTS, based on rates ranging from 5% to 50%. Depending on the case, the worker still receives an additional installment.

It is worth remembering that joining the benefit blocks the receipt of the withdrawal withdrawal, in which the worker receives the FGTS in full in case of dismissal without just cause, for example. Adherence to the birthday withdrawal modality can be done through the FGTS application or website.

Retroactive emergency aid

The federal government published Provisional Measure (MP) 1,084, which releases BRL 4.1 billion to the Ministry of Citizenship for transfer emergency aid retroactive. Single parents who did not receive double emergency aid in 2020 and 2021 will be entitled to the transfers.

The extra installment of the aid can reach R$ 6 thousand, when considering the sum of the 5 installments of R$ 1.2 thousand. So far, the exact dates of the transfers have not been released, however, they will still take place in 2022.

FGTS review

The matter, which is still awaiting the blow of the hammer of the Federal Supreme Court, asks for a review of the income losses of the FGTS balance. This is because the Referential Rate (TR), applied to correct the money deposited in the fund, is not keeping up with inflation, generating losses for workers.

If the review is approved, any worker who signed the card from 1999 onwards will receive the retroactive money. But for that, it is necessary to file a lawsuit in court from now on.

In many cases, which depend on salary and working time, the amounts can reach R$ 72 thousand, the equivalent of 60 minimum wages. Access the online calculator to get an estimate of the amount you will receive from the review.