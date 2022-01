See the movements of the ball market in Brazil this Monday (10)

Credit: Reproduction / Fans

The Brazilian football market has started to move, as several clubs are eyeing reinforcements for the 2022 season.

Palmeiras won the competition from Flamengo and is about to announce defender Murilo, from Lokomotiv Moscow.

Defender Lucas Ribeiro, who was at Internacional and belongs to Hoffenheim, from Germany, is interested in São Paulo. Fluminense is on the market and is also eyeing the player.

Cuiabá announced the hiring of full-back Igor Cariús, ex-Atlético-GO , and is about to close with Everton, from Grêmio.

Ludogorets, from Bulgaria, is interested in hiring side Marlon, from Fluminense.

Striker Luiz Adriano, who will not continue at Palmeiras, is of interest to Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay.

The side Moraes no longer plays for Santos and should be announced as a reinforcement of Juventude.

Cruzeiro will not renew the contract of Diogo Vitor, who has already left the club.

Palmeiras is still on the market and is close to announcing defender Gustavo Dulanto, from Sheriff, from Moldova.

The side Giovanni González, from Peñarol, who interests Palmeiras, has entered Internacional’s sights for 2022.

Bahia announced the hiring of midfielder Willian Maranhão, from Atlético-GO.

Flamengo’s side Ramon wants to leave the club and has interested European clubs. The teams in question would be Benfica, Granada and Basel.

See below the main movements of the 2021 Ball Market this Monday (10):

Corinthians

Who arrived: Paulo

Who left: Angelo Araos (Necaxa), Caique França, Matheus Jesus (Ponte Preta), Léo Santos (Ponte Preta), Fessin (Ponte Preta), Janderson (Grêmio), Richard (Ceará), Caetano (Goiás), Vitinho (Vasco ), Hugo Borges (Kalamata), Everaldo (America-MG)

Who can come: Edinson Cavani (Manchester United), Diego Costa (Atlético-MG), Ivan (Ponte Preta), Bruno Melo (Fortaleza)

Who can leave: Danilo Avelar (Cruzeiro, Coritiba), Thiaguinho (Santo André)

palm trees

Who arrived: Eduard Atuesta (Los Angeles FC), Marcelo Lomba (Internacional), Rafael Navarro (Botafogo), Jaílson (Dalian Pro)

Who left: Felipe Melo (Fluminense), Jaílson (Cruzeiro), Willian Bigode (Fluminense), Miguel Borja (Junior Barranquilla), Victor Luís (Ceará), Rafael Papagaio (Ituano), Alanzinho (Sport)

Who can come: João Pedro (Cagliari), Giovanni González (Peñarol), Murilo (Lokomotiv Moscow), Gustavo Dulanto (Sheriff)

Who can leave: Luiz Adriano (Cerro Porteño)

saints

Who arrived: Bruno Oliveira (Caldense), Eduardo Bauermann (América-MG)

Who left: Pará, Wagner Leonardo (Fortaleza), Danilo Boza (Youth), Raniel (Vasco)

Who can come: Ricardo Goulart, Elkeson

Who can leave: Marinho (International), Lucas Venuto (Guarani), Madson (International), Moraes (Youth)

São Paulo

Who arrived: Rafinha (Grêmio), Jandrei (Santos), Alisson (Grêmio), Patrick (Internacional)

Who left: Paulinho Boia (Metalist), Joao Rojas, Jean (Cerro Porteño), William, Luis Orejuela (Grêmio), Bruno Alves (Grêmio), Liziero (Internacional)

Who can come: Nikão (Athletico Paranaense), Lucas Ribeiro (Hoffenheim)

Who can leave: Pablo (Athletico Paranaense), Vitor Bueno

Red Bull Bragantino

Who arrived:

Who left: Edimar (Vasco), Weverton (Vasco)

Who can come: Hyoran (Atlético-MG), José Hurtado (Independiente del Valle)

Who can leave: Léo Ortiz (Atlético-MG)

Botafogo

Who arrived: Vinicius Lopes (Goiás), Klaus (Ceará), Fabinho (Ceará), Breno (Goiás)

Who left: Rafael Carioca (Inter de Limeira), Pedro Castro (Cruzeiro), Rafael Navarro (Palmeiras), Ricardinho (Paysandu), Jonathan (Bahia)

Who can come: No trades this day

Who can leave: No trades this day

Flamengo

Who arrived: Santiago Ocampos (Beitar Jerusalem)

Who left: Bruno Viana

Who can come: No trades this day

Who can leave: Gabigol (Newcatle, West Ham, Barcelona), Vitor Gabriel (Youth), Piris da Motta (Libertad, Cerro Porteño)

Fluminense

Who arrived: Felipe Melo (Palmeiras), Willian (Palmeiras), Mario Pineida (Barcelona-EQU), David Duarte (Goiás), Germán Cano, Nathan (Atlético-MG)

Who left: Fernando Pacheco (Sporting Cristal), Egidio (Coritiba), Abel Hernández (Atlético San Luis), Gustavo Apis (CRB)

Who can come: Cristiano (Sheriff), Lucas Ribeiro (Hoffenheim)

Who can leave: Nino (Atlético-MG), Marlon (Ludogorets)

Vasco

Who arrived: Yuri (CSA), Thiago Rodrigues (CSA), Edimar (Red Bull Bragantino), Luis Cangá (Delfin), Isaque (Grêmio), Anderson Conceição (Cuiabá), Vitinho (Corinthians), Raniel (Santos), Weverton ( Red Bull Bragantino)

Who left: Morato, Léo Jabá, Andrey, Ernando, Michel, Walber, Zeca, Rômulo, Germán Cano, Ricardo Graça (Jubilo Iwata), Alexandre Fintelmann (Bangu), Cayo Tenório (Azuriz)

Who can come: Luis Amarilla (LDU), Ivan Morales (Colo-Colo), Oliveira (Atlético-GO), Matheus Barbosa (Atlético-GO)

Who can leave: Bruno Gomes (International)

Guild

Who arrived: Nicolas (Athletico Parananaense), Luis Orejuela (São Paulo), Janderson (Corinthians), Bruno Alves (São Paulo), Martin Benítez (Independiente)

Who left: Victor Ferraz, Cortez, Rafinha, Isaque (Vasco), Alisson (São Paulo), Jean Pyerre (Athletico Paranaense), Vanderson (Monaco)

Who can come: Cacá (Tokushima Vortis)

Who can leave: Douglas Costa (Los Angeles Galaxy), Everton (Cuiabá)

International

Who arrived: Andrés D’Alessandro, Liziero (São Paulo), Wesley (Aston Villa)

Who left: Vitor Hugo (Figueirense), Vinicius Mello (Charlotte FC), Marcelo Lomba (Palmeiras), Patrick (São Paulo)

Who can come: Luiz Adriano (Palmeiras), Marinho (Santos), Madson (Santos), Giovanni González (Peñarol)

Who can leave: Edenílson (Atlético-MG), Yuri Alberto (Zenit)

Youth

Who arrived: Danilo Boza (Santos), César (Londrina), Rodrigo Bassani (Figueirense), Hélio Borges (Ceará)

Who left: Marcelo Carne (CSA), Michel Macedo (Ceará), Nico Castillo

Who can come: Victor Gabriel (Flemish), Moraes (Santos)

Who can leave: No trades this day

Atlético-MG

Who arrived: Ademir (América-MG), Fábio Gomes (New York Red Bulls)

Who left: Paulo Victor, Nathan (Fluminense), Alan Franco (Charlotte FC), Junior Alonso (Krasnodar)

Who can come: Edenílson (International), Otávio (Bordeaux), Diego Godin

Who can leave: Hyoran (Red Bull Bragantino), Diego Costa

cruise

Who arrived: Maicon, Fernando Neto (Vitória), Pedro Castro (Botafogo), Machado (Grêmio), Edu (Brusque), João Paulo (Atlético-GO), Sidnei, Waguininho (Coritiba), Mateus Silva (Ituano), Willian Oliveira (Ceará)

Who left: Keké, Zé Eduardo (América-RN), Diogo Vitor

Who can come: Danilo Avelar (Corinthians)

Who can leave: No trades this day

America-MG

Who arrived: Éder (Atlético-GO), Germán Conti (Benfica), Gabriel Gomes (Inter Minas), Iago Maidana (Gil Vicente), Índio Ramírez (Bahia), Everaldo (Corinthians)

Who left: Ademir (Atlético-MG), Ramon (Atlético-GO), Marcelo Toscano (Paysandu)

Who can come: leo

Who can leave: No trades this day

Athletico Paranaense

Who arrived: Pablo Siles (Victoria), Matheus Felipe (CSA), Bryan Garcia (Independiente del Valle), Jean Pyerre (Grêmio)

Who left: Nicolas (Gremio), Nikão

Who can come: Pablo (Sao Paulo)

Who can leave: No trades this day

Coritiba

Who arrived: Egídio (Fluminense), Pablo García (National-URU), Alef Manga (Volta Redonda), Régis (Guarani)

Who left: Waguininho (Cruise)

Who can come: Johnny Lucas (London)

Who can leave: No trades this day

Chapecoense

Who arrived: Matheus Cabral, Marcelo Santos, Sousa, Marcelo Freitas, Caio Rangel, Tiago Real, Reginaldo, Iago Silva, Pablo, Frazan, Igor Bohn

Who left: Matheus Ribeiro, Alan Santos, Anderson Leite (Juárez), Lima (Inter de Limeira), Igor Campos (Próspera), Igor Pavan (Camboriú), Moisés Ribeiro (Ponte Preta), Joílson, Derlan (Guarani), Mancha ( Portimonense), Anselmo Ramon, Bruno Silva (Novorizontino)

Who can come: Matheus Bianqui (Maringá)

Who can leave: No trades this day

Hawaii

Who arrived: Diego Matos (Paysandu)

Who left: Jadson (Victoria)

Who can come: No trades this day

Who can leave: No trades this day

Cuiabá

Who arrived: Juan Ojeda (October 12), Igor Cariús (Atlético-GO), Christian Rivas (Estudiantes de Mérida), Marcão (Sport), Rodriguinho (Bahia), Valdivia (Avaí), Alesson (Vila Nova), André Luís (Atlético-GO), Marquinhos (Corinthians), Igor Cariús (Atlético-GO)

Who left: Anderson Conceição (Vasco)

Who can come: Everton (Gremio)

Who can leave: No trades this day

strength

Who arrived: Anthony Landázuri (Independiente del Valle), Fernando Miguel (Atlético-GO), Wagner Leonardo (Santos), Brayan Ceballos (Deportes Quindío), Juninho Capixaba (Bahia)

Who left: Osvaldo, Daniel Guedes, Jackson, Gustavo Blanco, Edson Cariús

Who can come: Nathanael (International)

Who can leave: Bruno Melo (Corinthians)

Ceará

Who arrived: Richardson (Kashiwa Reysol), Richard (Corinthians), Nino Paraíba (Bahia), Iury Castilho (CSA), Michel Macedo (Youth)

Who left: Rick (Ludogorets), Hélio Borges (Youth), Pedro Naressi (Sport), Klaus (Botafogo), Fabinho (Botafogo), Willian Oliveira (Cruzeiro)

Who can come: No trades this day

Who can leave: Leandro Carvalho (Nautical)

Bahia

Who arrived: Luiz Henrique (Londrina), Djalma Silva (Operário), Resende (Goiás), Jonathan (Botafogo), Willian Maranhão (Atlético-GO)

Who left: Nino Paraíba (Ceará), Índio Ramírez (America-MG), Germán Conti (America-MG), Juninho Capixaba (Fortaleza), Gilberto (Al Wasl)

Who can come: No trades this day

Who can leave: No trades this day

sport

Who arrived: Nicolás Watson (Instituto Córdoba), Pedro Naressi (Ceará), Ray Venegas (Deportivo Pasto)

Who left: Hernanes

Who can come: Thiaguinho (Corinthians)

Who can leave: No trades this day

Atlético-GO

Who arrived: Renan (Ludogorets), Edson (Al-Qadisiya), Ramon (América-MG), Dellatorre (CSA), Ronaldo (Victoria)

Who left: João Paulo (Cruzeiro), Fernando Miguel (Fortaleza), Éder (América-MG), Werley (CSA), Igor Cariús (Cuiabá), Willian Maranhão (Bahia)

Who can come: No trades this day

Who can leave: No trades this day

Goiás

Who arrived: Vinicius (Náutico), Caetano (Corinthians)

Who left: Resende (Bahia), Vinicius Lopes (Botafogo), Breno (Botafogo)

Who can come: No trades this day

Who can leave: No trades this day

*In bold the deals closed on the day

**Ongoing negotiations and speculations in italics

