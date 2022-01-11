See what GOL indicates we should expect from the 4th quarter of 2021





GOL Linhas Aéreas released this morning, January 10, an Update to Investors regarding its expectations for the results of the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21).

The company advises that the information is preliminary and unaudited, and that it will discuss its 4Q21 results via conference call on February 17, 2022.

The main points highlighted by the company regarding expectations were:

– For 4Q21, GOL estimates the Loss Per Share (LPA) and Loss Per American Depositary Share (LPADS) of approximately R$1.331 and US$0.481, respectively;

– The EBITDA margin in the quarter is estimated at approximately 35%, an increase compared to the quarter ended December 2020, which was 29.5%;

– Expected fourth quarter passenger unit revenue (PRASK) is approximately 35% higher compared to the same period last year;

– Unit costs ex-fuel (CASK ex-fuel) are expected to decrease approximately 12% compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year, mainly due to better productivity (increased ASK, aircraft utilization and operational efficiency), partially offset by the increase in depreciation due to the addition of ten net aircraft to the fleet;





– Unit fuel costs (CASK comb.) are expected to increase approximately 55% compared to the same period last year, negatively impacted by the increase in the average price of QAV by approximately 75%, partially offset by a more fuel efficient fleet, resulting in a 5% reduction in fuel consumption per hour operated;

– On a constant unit fuel cost basis for the quarter ended December 2020, the EBITDA margin for the quarter would have been approximately 39%;

– GOL’s financial leverage, presented by the Net Debt/EBITDA indicator, was approximately 5.6x in the quarter ended December 2021 (4.7x in IFRS-16). The Company repaid approximately R$200 million of debt in the quarter, and total liquidity4 at the end of the quarter is estimated at R$3.6 billion.

The following table summarizes the information described above:

GOL Linhas Aéreas information



