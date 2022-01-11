See where to get vaccinated against covid-19 this Monday (10/1)

posted on 01/10/2022 08:12



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) resumed, this Monday (10/1) the vaccination against covid-19 and flu. During the weekend, only the Basic Health Unit (UBS) 3 of Taguatinga offered immunization and residents who looked for the place found large queues.

This Monday, several points spread across Brasília have the three immunizers (Astrazeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer-Biontech) for application of the first and second doses or booster dose, in addition to the Janssen vaccine available for those who took the manufacturer’s immunizer for at least , two months.

In addition, vaccination is also available at Brasília Airport. The application is made by health teams of the Social Service of Commerce (Sesc-DF), for the general public and occurs in areas of free circulation. It is open from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Check out all available positions for this Monday:

See where to get vaccinated against covid-19 and flu this Monday (10/1)

(photo: Publicity/SES)



See where to get vaccinated against covid-19 and flu this Monday (10/1)

(photo: Publicity/SES)

