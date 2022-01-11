see which knockout games are already set

The group stage of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior 2022 comes to an end today (11) with 20 more games in the State of São Paulo. Many teams have already secured their spots in the knockout stage, which starts tomorrow (12); others, however, still need results in the third round to stay alive in the biggest grassroots competition in Brazil.

It is worth remembering that Copinha starts with 128 teams spread across 32 groups, with the two best teams from each of them – that is, 64 in total – qualify for the qualifiers.

THE UOL Sport list below which matches have already been defined and which teams already have a guaranteed presence in the second phase of the tournament:

Matches already defined:

Votuporanguense vs Guarani

Vila Nova x Bahia

Mirassol vs Atletico MG

Linense x Sport

Ponte Preta x Jacuipense

Fluminense vs Francana

Nova Iguaçu x Railway

Santos x Chapadinha

Novorizontino vs Castanhal

Gremio vs Santa Cruz

Falcon x Velo Clube

Atletico vs America MG

XV of Piracicaba x Taubaté

Botafogo vs Sao Jose RS

Corinthians x Ituano

Fortaleza x Resende

Cruzeiro vs Bragantino

Internacional vs Flamengo SP

Avail x Portuguese

Teams already ranked:

Group 1: Votuporanguense and Bahia

Group 2: Vila Nova and Guarani

Group 3: Mirassol and Sport

Group 4: Linense and Atlético-MG

Group 5: Ponte Preta and Francana

Group 6: Fluminense and Jacuipense

Group 7: Nova Iguaçu and Chapadinha

Group 8: Santos and Railway

Group 9: Novorizontino and Santa Cruz

Group 10: Gremio and Castanhal

Group 11: Falcon and América-MG

Group 12: Athletico and Velo Clube

Group 13: XV of Piracicaba and São José-RS

Group 14: Botafogo and Taubate

Group 15: Corinthians and Resende

Group 16: Fortaleza and Ituano

Group 17:

Group 18:

Group 19: ABC and Bragantino

Group 20: cruise

Group 21: Sao Paulo and Sao Caetano

Group 22:

Group 23: Audax-SP and Joinville

Group 24: Vasco

Group 25: International and Portuguese

Group 26: Avaí and Flamengo-SP

Group 27: Atletico GO and Mauá

Group 28: Palm trees and Agua Santa

Group 29: Flemish and West

Group 30: Ibrachina

Group 31: Canaan and Juventus-SP

Group 32: