see which knockout games are already set

The group stage of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior 2022 comes to an end today (11) with 20 more games in the State of São Paulo. Many teams have already secured their spots in the knockout stage, which starts tomorrow (12); others, however, still need results in the third round to stay alive in the biggest grassroots competition in Brazil.
It is worth remembering that Copinha starts with 128 teams spread across 32 groups, with the two best teams from each of them – that is, 64 in total – qualify for the qualifiers.
THE UOL Sport list below which matches have already been defined and which teams already have a guaranteed presence in the second phase of the tournament:
Matches already defined:
- Votuporanguense vs Guarani
- Vila Nova x Bahia
- Mirassol vs Atletico MG
- Linense x Sport
- Ponte Preta x Jacuipense
- Fluminense vs Francana
- Nova Iguaçu x Railway
- Santos x Chapadinha
- Novorizontino vs Castanhal
- Gremio vs Santa Cruz
- Falcon x Velo Clube
- Atletico vs America MG
- XV of Piracicaba x Taubaté
- Botafogo vs Sao Jose RS
- Corinthians x Ituano
- Fortaleza x Resende
- Cruzeiro vs Bragantino
- Internacional vs Flamengo SP
- Avail x Portuguese
Teams already ranked:
Group 1: Votuporanguense and Bahia
Group 2: Vila Nova and Guarani
Group 3: Mirassol and Sport
Group 4: Linense and Atlético-MG
Group 5: Ponte Preta and Francana
Group 6: Fluminense and Jacuipense
Group 7: Nova Iguaçu and Chapadinha
Group 8: Santos and Railway
Group 9: Novorizontino and Santa Cruz
Group 10: Gremio and Castanhal
Group 11: Falcon and América-MG
Group 12: Athletico and Velo Clube
Group 13: XV of Piracicaba and São José-RS
Group 14: Botafogo and Taubate
Group 15: Corinthians and Resende
Group 16: Fortaleza and Ituano
Group 17:
Group 18:
Group 19: ABC and Bragantino
Group 20: cruise
Group 21: Sao Paulo and Sao Caetano
Group 22:
Group 23: Audax-SP and Joinville
Group 24: Vasco
Group 25: International and Portuguese
Group 26: Avaí and Flamengo-SP
Group 27: Atletico GO and Mauá
Group 28: Palm trees and Agua Santa
Group 29: Flemish and West
Group 30: Ibrachina
Group 31: Canaan and Juventus-SP
Group 32: