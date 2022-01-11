sequel depended on support from Shawn Layden

A possible sequel to Days Gone had an important enthusiast: Shawn Layden, former head of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). However, according to Jeff Ross, director of the title and ex-Bend Studio, the departure of the executive from the Japanese company ended the chances of a new adventure for Deacon St. John.

In conversation on God of War creator David Jaffe’s YouTube channel, the dev revealed that producing a sequel was an “uphill battle all the time.” In addition, the local management of Bend Studio never felt good about the idea, even being a probable “failure of the creative group”.

It was pretty obvious that we shouldn’t be talking about Days Gone while we were working on the game. It was clear that it wasn’t supposed to start (a sequel). And there was nothing that made the local manager and his boss feel good about it. This is probably a failure of the creative group, it was just an uphill battle the whole time.

In the conversation, the director also mentioned that Sony proposed to him and the studio to work on Siphon Filter. However, the suggestion was declined. “I have no idea how to reset Siphon Filter“, he said.

The interview with Jaffe came after Ross criticized that his game didn’t get the same acclaim as Ghost of Tsushima in earning 8 million sales on PS4. The data, however, was obtained through an unofficial source, as he himself revealed.

In addition to Days Gone 2, Sony also turned down open-world Resistance

Bend Studio and Ross weren’t the only ones to turn down a project. According to the dev, the Japanese company also denied the proposal for an open world Resistance. Check it all out at this link!