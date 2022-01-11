Seven months after the test, Globo hires former player Richarlyson as a commentator

Globo confirmed this Monday (10) the hiring of former São Paulo player and idol Richarlyson Barbosa to be part of its team of football commentators. He debuts on the São Paulo Junior Football Cup broadcasts in the next few days. He had auditioned for the role in June 2021, as reported by the TV news.

In an official statement sent by Globo, the former side said that it all started as a joke on the program Boleiragem, presented by Roger Flores on SporTV, in early 2021. Afterwards, the broadcaster decided to test him in internal pilots, being well evaluated.

The column found that the hiring dragged on throughout this period due to lack of vacancy, which was only released between the end of 2021 and the beginning of this year. Richarlyson’s debut game is yet to be defined, but it should happen later this week.

“I would like to thank the SporTV staff, especially George Guilherme [gerente de futebol do Esporte da Globo], for giving me this opportunity. It’s not sucking up or tearing silk. And much more Roger Flores, because it was through him that my interest came to SporTV. He is my godfather in this new endeavor,” he said.

Richarlyson is 38 years old and has not yet retired from football. He has played for clubs such as São Paulo, Atlético-MG, Fortaleza, Chapecoense, Vitória, Guarani, among others, in addition to the Brazilian team in 2008. He left football in December 2014 to be a volleyball player, but returned to the fields later. . His last club was Noroeste, from Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo.

The steering wheel also participated in two reality shows on Record. The first was in 2017, when he was part of the cast of the first season of the show Dancing Brasil, presented by Xuxa Meneghel. In 2020, he was cast and won the only edition of Made in Japan, an attraction commanded by Sabrina Sato. As a commentator, however, he never acted.

Richarlyson is the first talent of Esporte da Globo for 2022. He joins a series of recent signings by the network. Last year, names like Natália Lara, Renata Silveira, Fernanda Colombo, Roque Júnior and Carlos Eduardo Mansur reinforced the team of narrators and commentators.