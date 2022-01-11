Shantal Verdelho gives an impactful interview in Fantástico about childbirth conducted by Renato Kalil: “He tried to tear me with his hands several times”; watch

On Sunday night (9), influencer Shantal Verdelho, who had videos leaked on the internet that show humiliation and cursing during childbirth, participated in ‘Fantástico’ and reiterated her complaints against obstetrician Renato Kalil. To the TV Globo program, the young woman detailed what she would have lived in childbirth and addressed the accusations she formalized against the doctor responsible for the birth of Domenica, her youngest daughter with Mateus Verdelho.

In an interview with reporter Flávia Cintra, Shantal spoke about her mental state after the event and also revealed why she decided to speak out on the matter only recently. “I had some reasons not to talk. In addition to not being well emotionally, I didn’t want my daughter’s image exposed in this way, in a context where her arrival was horrible”, vented.

When asked about Domenica’s birth, which took about 48 hours and took place in September 2021 in one of the main hospitals in São Paulo, Shantal revealed that she opted for a humanized birth. However, the experience turned out to be traumatic and full of pain. “I went into labor, I stayed at home having the first signs, the first contractions. I spent 48 hours in the hospital. I think it was a labor of about 12 hours. He only arrived in the final two hours, which was when the weather changed like this, he arrived very quickly”, remembered.

“I didn’t understand why there was such a hurry and all that agony. And he kept insisting to Mateus that the episiotomy be performed in a tone as if: ‘Look here, it will tear here’. It’s where we would have relationships in the future. ‘So, I’d better take a hit here, I’d better take a little cut here’. He keeps saying this to Mateus as if I wasn’t there, and as if the decision wasn’t mine”, lamented.

The measure in question, suggested by Kalil in an unpublished excerpt from Shantal’s birth video, is a surgical procedure in the perineum, the region between the vagina and anus, which would facilitate the baby’s passage. “I didn’t have the slightest need for him to try to rip me apart with his hands and that’s done several times. He basically does the entire delivery by doing this movement with my vagina, trying to open it up. Since he didn’t have the cut, he tries it with his hands.” reported the young woman.

Still according to Shantal, neither she nor her husband, the model Mateus Verdelho, realized the seriousness of the situation, until they watched the video of the birth. “When we saw the video, it really hit home. The first thing we did was to send him to Kalil and show him where we felt attacked. He gave me a mocking answer and blocked me on WhatsApp. In other words, he even shut me up. But seeing all the reports that appeared after the same stories and many worse stories, I saw that the hole was really deeper”, she said.

Even traumatized by such violence, the influencer revealed to Flávia that she intends to re-signify the moment “I was very emotionally shaken when it happened. I went to rock bottom and now I’m getting stronger. I’m re-signifying history and, maybe, I can save several women”, reflected.

Following the allegations, Shantal asked for a police inquiry to be opened to investigate the conduct of Renato Kalil on December 14th. She has since given a statement to the police. The Public Prosecutor’s Office awaits the conclusion of the police investigations and will evaluate the evidence for a possible complaint against the obstetrician. During the attraction, TV Globo’s Sunday team also spoke with other women who say they are victims of Kalil and accuse him of sexual violence. Watch the report in full.