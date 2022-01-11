Shopkeepers call for reduced opening hours of malls

Ablos (Brazilian Association of Satellite Shopkeepers) will ask malls to reduce opening hours after the spread of the ômicron, a variant of the coronavirus, across the country. The information was reported by the column Panel SA, of Folha de S.Paulo, and confirmed by the UOL.

The entity’s press office stated that an official position with the details of the request will soon be released.

In an interview with the column, the association’s president, Mauro Francis, explained that the idea is to shorten the service to just one shift. This reduced uptime would help retailers deal with a shortage of employees who are on leave after contracting the coronavirus or the flu.

Flu and covid wave

Hospitals and UPAs (emergency care units) across the country are facing overcrowding and serving above maximum capacity to attend to patients with flu syndromes who seek the units.

Amid the blackout of hospitalization data in the country, the rise in cases caught the SUS (Unified Health System) off guard after the disabling of beds and care units because of the reduction in covid cases after vaccination. Now, in many municipalities, beds and care facilities are being reopened to meet demand.

According to professionals interviewed by the UOL, the scenario generated by the outbreak of Influenza H3N2 (a type that is not included in the flu vaccine) and the circulation of the ômicron variant is causing a demand similar to that of covid peaks, with the difference that they are milder cases.

Moving average increase

The number of positive tests for covid-19 in 24 hours totaled 23,504 thousand in Brazil last night (9). The moving average of cases of the disease in the country reached 33,146, the highest recorded since September 23 last year – when this index reached 34,366.

From Saturday to Sunday, the country recorded 50 new deaths from complications generated by covid-19 and reached a moving average of 123 deaths. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which UOL is a part.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 620,031 people have died from complications caused by Covid-19 and another 22,522,310 have received a positive diagnosis of the disease.