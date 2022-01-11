Simaria raises the temperature by letting the blouse strap fall and displays powerful neckline: ”Goddess”

Confined, singer Simaria Mendes raises the temperature of the web by showing her sensual side in a very daring click full of attitude

single, the singer Simaria Mendes (39) shared a daring click to stop traffic!

Despite being confined after testing positive for Covid-19, the songwriter published a photo all produced on her social network this weekend, 9, and drew attention by showing all her sensuality.

Without a bra and with a blouse with a spaghetti strap, the brunette did not give up the focus on the cleavage when posing for the camera making a face full of attitude. Betting on an illuminated and striking production, she stood out.

“Passing by to wish you a week of peace, and lots of light family! Take care”, she wrote.

The click, of course, added to several comments from fans who did not mince words when highlighting her beauty: “Wonderful”, they declared. “It’s hard not to fall in love like this”, joked an admirer. “Goddess”, highlighted.

After the singer’s advice announced the cancellation of shows because she and other members of the band tested positive for the coronavirus, the famous told how her health was.

