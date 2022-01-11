Sinead O’Connor reveals son planned his own funeral and points out series of hospital negligence: ‘We all failed him’

[Alerta de gatilho] Shane O’Connor, son of singer Sinead O’Connor, was found dead last Friday (7), in Wicklow, Ireland, after spending two days missing. At 17, the young man was battling depression and was under psychiatric care at Tallaght Hospital, from which he escaped. Already this Monday (10), the singer returned to comment on the matter – in addition to criticizing the hospital in which her son was hospitalized, she also regretted not being able to help him.

On her Twitter, in the midst of several posts in which she spoke about the loss, Sinead revealed that Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor (the boy’s full name) planned his own funeral, about a month before his suicide. “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you lots. Please be at peace.” she began, before the outburst.

According to the singer, even after giving indications that he would take his life and exposing his plans for his own funeral, the boy was released from psychological treatment by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), the Irish government’s youth mental health body. “A month ago, Shane was taken to CAMHS after disappearing leaving suicide notes, including detailed funeral plans. They dumped him. Said he had no plans. When objections were raised by the accompanying adult, she was informed [pelo hospital] that ‘planning a funeral is no different from planning a wedding’”, wrote Sinead.

“This was the CAMHS psychiatrist. Welcome to Ireland. Where weddings are funerals and funerals are weddings. Apparently”, she mocked. “Guess where my son learned to make the noose that hung him? He tried it a week ago and I asked him… he told me he had studied on the computer at THE KIDS psychiatric hospital in Linndara. While he was being treated there for psychoses,” detailed.

Later, after several questions and attacks on the government, O’Connor added: “We’ve all failed him.” She continued: “I will take private time now to grieve for my son. When it is ready, I will tell you exactly how the Irish state in the ignorant, evil, selfish and lying ways of Tusla and the HSE made possible and facilitated his death.”

IMPORTANT: If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional difficulties or is considering suicide, call the ‘Life Appreciation Center’ on 188. The CVV provides emotional support, voluntarily and free of charge all people who want and need to talk, under total secrecy by phone, email and chat 24 hours a day. For more information click here.