Sinead O’Connor’s Son Planned Funeral One Month Before He Died

Singer Sinead O’Connor revealed on her Twitter account that her 17-year-old son planned his own funeral a month before he died. The death of Shane O’Connor came to the public last Saturday (8/1), through the artist’s posts on the same social network.

O’Connor exposed, in her publications, the plans made by her son for the funeral in the last week of 2021. According to her, Shane was eventually released from his medical care by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), a health body. mental health for young people in the Irish government, even after exposing their plans for their own funeral.

“A month ago Shane was taken to CAMHS after disappearing leaving suicidal messages including detailed plans for his funeral. They dumped him. They said he had no plans. When objections were raised by the adult accompanying him, they said, ‘Planning a funeral is no different from planning a wedding,’” she said. “We’ve all failed him,” he added.

Understand – Shane O’Connor, son of singer Sinead O’Connor, was found dead on Saturday in Newbridge, Ireland. The young man was 17 years old and struggling with depression. He was wanted since last Thursday (6/1), when he disappeared.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you lots. Please be at peace,” the artist tweeted. Authorities in the country revealed to The Guardian newspaper that Shane had been spotted by the early Friday morning (7/1) in Tallaght County, near Dublin. Earlier, Sinead had urged Shane to come home.