Snow that shines is found in the Arctic; See PHOTOS | World

On a December night, the Russian biologist Vera Emelianenko went for a walk on the coast of the White Sea with Mikhail Neretin , son of the station’s molecular biologist, and two dogs.

On one of the mounds, Neretin noticed a blue glow that looked like Christmas lights. Emelianenko took a handful of this snow in his hands; when squeezed, the snowball glowed even brighter.. Dogs running across the snowy surface also left a bright trail.

At the White Sea Science Station, belonging to Moscow State University in the Arctic, where Emelianenko and Neretin work, no one had seen anything like it in 80 years of existence of the base.

2 of 5 Snow that shines is discovered in the Arctic — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Alexander Semenov Snow that shines is discovered in the Arctic – Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Alexander Semenov

Neretin invited station photographer Aleksandr Semenov to capture the lights. “We were stomping on the floor together for a couple of hours to make the stains shine brighter.”

Subsequently, the microbiologist decided to take the snow for analysis and found various small bioluminescent crustaceans a few millimeters long, called copepods.

3 of 5 Bioluminescence of copepods explains glow in Arctic snow — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Alexander Semenov Copepod bioluminescence explains glow in Arctic snow — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Alexander Semenov

It is a special kind of long metria which is commonly found in the Arctic and surrounding waters, as well as the North Atlantic and Pacific.

They are generally present further from the coast, living at depths of up to 90 meters during the day and rising several meters above the water’s surface at night.

4 of 5 Points of light in snow found in the Arctic — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Alexander Semenov Points of light in snow found in the Arctic — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Alexander Semenov

You copepods glow due to a substance called luciferin, which oxidizes, becomes colored and begins to glow when it interacts with oxygen. Copepods use this glow as protection, scaring off potential predators.

According to Ksenia Kosobokova, an expert on Arctic marine zooplankton at the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow, these Metridia were likely carried by a strong current, which annually passes along the White Sea coast in early December, and washed ashore by waves.

5 of 5 Snow with points of bioluminescence is found in the Arctic — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Alexander Semenov Snow with points of bioluminescence is found in the Arctic — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Alexander Semenov

You crustaceans found in the snow were already slightly faded, but alive, says Kosobokova. However, other scientists suspect that they can glow even after death, and even if crushed.