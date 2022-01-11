soap opera passion and rapper son

Julia Lemmertz revived in the memory of fans the old relationship with actor Alexandre Borges when talking about a leaked intimate video of her ex-husband.

The two got married the same year they lived a romantic couple in the soap opera, had a child and separated after 22 years of marriage.

Remember:

soap opera passion

Júlia Lemmertz and Alexandre Borges in “War without end” (1993) Image: Reproduction

Alexandre and Julia met in 1991, but got married in 1993, the year in which they starred in the soap opera “Guerra Sem Fim”, on the extinct TV Manchete.

Written by Louzeiro and Alexandre Lydia, the production told the story of doctor Flávia (Júlia Lemmertz), who fell in love with Cacau (Alexandre Borges), a drug dealer linked to the Comando Pirata, which controlled the favela of Paciência.

“Friendly” Separation

In July 2015, after 22 years together, the couple broke up. At the time, the news was confirmed by the press office of the two and was characterized as “friendly”.

In 2014, rumors circulated in the press that they would no longer be together. However, Julia and Alexandre publicly denied the rumors, in a joint participation in the “Meeting with Fátima Bernardes”.

Intimate video leaked

Just over a year after the separation, Alexandre Borges had an intimate video leaked. In the pictures, he appeared with other women.

At the time, to Extra, he justified himself:

Due to the video made without my knowledge and improperly released on the internet, I find myself forced to clarify some points that, in my view, have been distorted and expanded. It was a chance meeting with three people after a party. There was no sexual relationship, orgy or cocaine consumption with the people involved.

Singer son

Last year, Miguel, son of Alexandre and Julia, adopted the stage name “Migué” and launched himself as a rapper. On the young man’s YouTube channel, the songs “Receita no Jornal” and “Indigesta” even have clips.

Working together after divorce

Five years after the separation, they returned to work together in the movie “Revenge Therapy”. The film, which was shot in late 2019, has not yet been released in Brazilian theaters.