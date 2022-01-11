Solidarity’s invitation to Alckmin may complicate negotiations with PSB

Abhishek Pratap

In the opinion of party leaders, the socialist party is extrapolating the demands related to the regional platforms

Solidarity's invitation to Alckmin could complicate negotiations with the PSB

Members of the PT and Solidariedade reservedly admitted to the antagonist that the invitation made by federal deputy Paulinho da Força to the former toucan Geraldo Alckmin can reduce the PSB’s firepower in negotiations to form a presidential ticket with Lula.

As we have shown, the negotiations between PT and PSB, with an eye on an alliance between Lula and the former toucan, cooled down at the end of last year and should be resumed this week.

The main bottlenecks are regional platforms in key states such as São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Pernambuco and Rio de Janeiro. Solidarity and PT leaders claim, however, that the PSB has been wrong in insisting on maintaining its own candidacies in those states, and this may drive Alckmin away from Miguel Arraes’ acronym.

In addition, Solidarity believes it can attract Alckmin to the party for not making great demands on the former toucan, which, in theory, facilitates the composition of the ‘Lulalckmin’ slate, without the need for the PT to give up the candidacies of Fernando Haddad, in São Paulo, or of Humberto Costa, in Pernambuco.

