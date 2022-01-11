Sonic Frontiers will have PT-BR subtitles, confirms Sega

Sega confirmed, this Monday (10), that Sonic Frontiers will be released with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese. This was a fan request and was announced on Sonic’s official Twitter.

In addition to Portuguese, the game will come with localized subtitles in Korean, Polish, Russian, Simplified Chinese (Xbox and PC only) and Traditional Chinese (Xbox and PC only). The dubbing will be done in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish.

“Teams are working hard to locate Sonic Frontiers and take it to new audiences,” said the official blue hedgehog account.

The title was revealed to the public during The Game Awards 2022 party. On the occasion, Sega showed a cinematic of the game, without revealing any gameplay snippets, however.

“An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high speed, freedom in open areas. Fight powerful enemies as you speed across the Starfall Islands – across landscapes filled with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, scorching deserts and more.

The game, which was supposed to arrive in 2021, will be the franchise’s first open-world game. Sega’s promise is that the environments will be very beautiful, that the fields will have a lot of activities and that the player will have a lot of freedom to explore.

Sonic Frontiers arrives in late 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.