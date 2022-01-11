Sonic Frontiers will have PT-BR subtitles, confirms SEGA

Fans win! SEGA announced that Sonic Frontiers will have subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese — being the first game in the franchise to have the texts in our language. It is worth remembering that players and influencers made a big campaign on Twitter with the hashtag “#SonicFrontiersPTBR” — possibly, the orders reached the publisher.

The publisher responsible for the blue hedgehog released the information through social networks. The title will include voices and text in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish. While, alongside PT-BR, Korean, Polish, Russian and Chinese will only have subtitles.

Good news! The teams here have already been hard at work in localizing Sonic Frontiers to bring it to new audiences. Full list of language support below: pic.twitter.com/AS9h6oyDhh — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) January 10, 2022

Sonic Frontiers will release sometime in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. According to a rumor, the premiere will take place on November 15. However, SEGA has not confirmed the date.

Sonic Frontiers would be released in 2021, but quality was still not satisfactory

The game, which should feature a large open world – as the latest trailer shows – was being prepared to arrive in 2021. The goal was to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the franchise, but the quality has not reached a satisfactory level, according to the publisher. See everything here!