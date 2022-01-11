Sony reveals December’s most downloaded games

Sony announced, this Monday (10), which were the most downloaded games from the Brazilian PS Store in December 2021. The main highlights were FIFA 22, this one proving once again the popularity of football in Brazil, and Among Us , a successful title on PC and mobile before arriving on PlayStation last month.

Among the most downloaded games on PS5, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales took the lead. The aforementioned FIFA 22 and Among Us complete the podium with silver and bronze medals, respectively. It is also worth mentioning the return of It Takes Two to the list (8th place), probably because it won the “Game of the Year” at TGA 2021.

In the list of the most downloaded on PS4, FIFA 22 is the first place, followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (2018) and, again, Among Us. Finally, Beat Saber and Fortnite beat the competition in the rankings. of the biggest PS VR downloads and free titles, respectively.

Most downloaded PS5 games on the PS Store

1Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
twoFIFA 22
3Among Us
4Mortal Kombat 11
5Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
6Call of Duty: Vanguard
7Kena: Bridge of Spirits
8It Takes Two
9F1 2021
10Far Cry 6
11Resident Evil Village
12WatchDogs: Legion
13Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
14Alan Wake Remastered
15Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
16Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
17Metro Exodus
18DOOM Eternal
19STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
20battlefield 2042

Most downloaded PS4 games on the PS Store

1FIFA 22
twoMarvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
3Among Us
4Grand Theft Auto V
5The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
6Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
7Mortal Kombat 11
8Batman: Arkham Knight
9God of War
10Minecraft
11JUMP FORCE
12Call of Duty: Vanguard
13Red Dead Redemption 2
14Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
15Need for Speed ​​Heat
16injustice 2
17Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
18LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
19Gran Turismo Sport
20NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy

Most downloaded PS VR games on the PS Store

1Beat Saber
twoASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
3Batman: Arkham VR
4Marvel’s Iron Man VR
5PlayStation VR Worlds
6DOOM VFR
7DOOM 3: VR Edition
8job simulator
9Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
10Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Most downloaded free games on the PS Store

1Fortnite
twoeFootball 2022
3Call of Duty: Warzone
4Rocket League
5Brawlhalla
6Genshin Impact
7Rec Room
8Dauntless
9Gardenia: Prologue
10destiny 2

