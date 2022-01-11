Sony reveals December’s most downloaded games
Sony announced, this Monday (10), which were the most downloaded games from the Brazilian PS Store in December 2021. The main highlights were FIFA 22, this one proving once again the popularity of football in Brazil, and Among Us , a successful title on PC and mobile before arriving on PlayStation last month.
Among the most downloaded games on PS5, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales took the lead. The aforementioned FIFA 22 and Among Us complete the podium with silver and bronze medals, respectively. It is also worth mentioning the return of It Takes Two to the list (8th place), probably because it won the “Game of the Year” at TGA 2021.
In the list of the most downloaded on PS4, FIFA 22 is the first place, followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (2018) and, again, Among Us. Finally, Beat Saber and Fortnite beat the competition in the rankings. of the biggest PS VR downloads and free titles, respectively.
Most downloaded PS5 games on the PS Store
|1
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|two
|FIFA 22
|3
|Among Us
|4
|Mortal Kombat 11
|5
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|6
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|7
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|8
|It Takes Two
|9
|F1 2021
|10
|Far Cry 6
|11
|Resident Evil Village
|12
|WatchDogs: Legion
|13
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|14
|Alan Wake Remastered
|15
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
|16
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
|17
|Metro Exodus
|18
|DOOM Eternal
|19
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|20
|battlefield 2042
Most downloaded PS4 games on the PS Store
|1
|FIFA 22
|two
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
|3
|Among Us
|4
|Grand Theft Auto V
|5
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
|6
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|7
|Mortal Kombat 11
|8
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|9
|God of War
|10
|Minecraft
|11
|JUMP FORCE
|12
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|13
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|14
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|15
|Need for Speed Heat
|16
|injustice 2
|17
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|18
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|19
|Gran Turismo Sport
|20
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
Most downloaded PS VR games on the PS Store
|1
|Beat Saber
|two
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|3
|Batman: Arkham VR
|4
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|5
|PlayStation VR Worlds
|6
|DOOM VFR
|7
|DOOM 3: VR Edition
|8
|job simulator
|9
|Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
|10
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
Most downloaded free games on the PS Store
|1
|Fortnite
|two
|eFootball 2022
|3
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|4
|Rocket League
|5
|Brawlhalla
|6
|Genshin Impact
|7
|Rec Room
|8
|Dauntless
|9
|Gardenia: Prologue
|10
|destiny 2
