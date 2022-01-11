South African ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’ arrested in Goias

Johann Steynberg

Johann Steynberg was arrested after stealing 29 thousand bitcoins, equivalent to R$ 6.7 billion

The South African had been on the run since September 2020

The money has not yet been found by the authorities.

After a year on the run, South African Johann Steynberg was arrested in the Alto da Glória region of Goiânia (GO), by the Ostensive Rapid Interventions Group (Giro), of the Goiás Military Police.

Johann Steynberg was on Interpol’s wanted list for being accused of orchestrating a financial pyramid scheme that promised 10% profits to investors.

the financial blow

Through his company, Mirror Trading International (MTI), since 2018 he has been raising money from clients to invest in the financial market and in crypto-assets, in particular Bitcoin.

When he was no longer able to pay his customers in September 2020, Steynberg started blaming hackers for the delays in transactions and fled the country towards Brazil, where he arrived in São Paulo on December 14th.

According to estimates, 29,000 bitcoins were stolen from its customers, which is equivalent to R$6.7 billion at the current price.

arrest and imprisonment

According to the Goiás Public Security Department, the suspect was placed under monitoring after a complaint that he was hiding in Goiânia. After that he was handed over to the federal police.

“After intense identification and monitoring work, and with the help of information passed on by the Federal Police, it was possible to identify and approach the suspect, who presented a false document at the time of the approach.”, says the statement from the PM.

Legal battle

A major legal feud is yet to come thanks to the Steynburg crimes

After his disappearance, investors filed a class action to recover the money through the liquidation of the company’s assets. The hearing was scheduled for March 2022 by Judge Alma de Wet.

The company’s money, however, was not located. After being banned from the platform it used for trading, MTI claimed to have transferred the funds to a new broker, which denies having received the funds.

Blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis discovered MTI-linked wallets and saw that it was laundering the money through a gambling site and then withdrawing the funds.

According to Chainalysis, MTI received around BRL 3.3 billion in bitcoin this way.

“Mirror Trading International is another example of why the industry should spread the word that algorithmic trading platforms that promise unrealistically high returns are almost always scams,” Chainalysis said in its investigation.