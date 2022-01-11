South African pyramid owner flees with bitcoins and is arrested in Goiânia

posted on 1/10/2022 12:55 pm / updated on 1/10/2022 12:56 pm



(credit: reproduction)

The Military Police of Goiás arrested a South African who was on the wanted list by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) since 2019. Johann Steynberg is accused of making a mega-scheme of a financial pyramid with cryptocurrencies. The estimate is a billion-dollar loss.

According to the Goiás Public Security Department, specialized teams have been monitoring since they received information that the man could be hiding in Goiânia.

At the time of the approach, Johann Steynberg had false documents. He was booked and sent to the Federal Police for international arrest.

Investigations show that his company, Trading International (MTI), based in South Africa, was a front. The company promised profits of up to 10% to customers, but it was actually a pyramid. The scheme broke in 2020.

But the businessman made off with at least 22,000 bitcoins from customers. A bitcoin is currently worth between R$270,000 and R$300,000.