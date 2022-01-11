Soybeans ended up sharply, pulled by bran, in Chicago

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, soybeans ended up rising sharply, driven by bran, due to lower production in Argentina, according to information released by TF Agroeconomia. “The January 22 soybean contract closed up 1.65% or $22.75 cents/bushel at $1400.0; the May22 contract, important for Brazilian exports, also closed up 1.50% or $21.0 cents/bushel at $1417.0. January soybean meal contract up 3.14% or $13.2/t short to $433.6. The December soybean oil contract closed down 0.87% or $0.5/lb at $58.27,” he says.

“Rally in the bran, sustained the price of the grain. Concern about the weather forecast in Argentina, with zero rains and high temperatures for the next few days. In the southern regions of Brazil, the picture is similar. Let us remember that Argentina is the biggest exporter of bran and, if there is a reduction in the harvest, the supply will be compromised or diverted to Brazil (as it is now) or the USA, making Chicago go up, as it is today”, he adds.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) mandatory reporting system notified the market of a 120,000-tonne new crop soybean sale this morning to unknown destinations. “Census data showed that soybean exports in November were 390.8 mbu (10.63 MT). This increased slightly from October but 2% below the 2020 record. Total soybean shipments during the first quarter reached 856.5 mbu (23.31 MT). Census data confirmed that November bran exports were 1.2 MT for a total of 2.13 MT in the first 2 months. For soybean oil, the Census confirmed that 115,041 tonnes were shipped in November,” he concludes.