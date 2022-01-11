SP awaits release from Coronavac and says it can vaccinate all children from 3 to 11 years old in 10 days

The governor João Doria (PSDB) waiting for the release this week, by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), from the application of coronavac in children aged between 3 and 11 years. The state has 12 million doses of the vaccine against covid-19 produced in partnership with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac ready for use by the 645 municipalities in São Paulo. Doria also asked the Health Surveillance for data on the vaccination capacity in the state. As he was informed, the agency expects to vaccinate up to 300,000 children a day, fulfilling the goal of serving 3 million children between 3 and 11 years old in ten days.

As reported by the director of Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, will be forwarded to the agency on the afternoon of this Monday, 10th, studies developed by Catholic University of Chile that show the effectiveness and safety of Coronavac in the public over 3 years. According to Covas, the expectation is great for the response to the institute’s new request – in August 2021, the São Paulo government was denied the first request made in this regard.

“We are ready to start vaccinating immediately with Anvisa’s approval”, said the State Secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn. So far, the immunizer pfizer is the only one approved for children and adolescents (5 to 17 years old) in Brazil. For children under 12 years of age, however, the application has not yet started.

As he did with the start of adult vaccinations almost a year ago, Doria is racing to start vaccinating children before the federal government, which promises to deliver Pfizer children’s doses on Friday, about a month after release. of the immunizing agent by Anvisa. Despite the purchase and the promise of distribution, the Jair Bolsonaro government has expressed resistance to the application of the vaccine among the youngest, despite the recommendation of scientists and medical entities.

Unlike Bolsonaro and the Ministry of Health itself, the director-president of Anvisa. Antonio Barra Torres, is emphatic in childhood vaccination. Previously aligned with Bolsonarist practices and speeches, the retired military doctor from the Navy publicly broke with the president last week, when he was accused of having “interests” in immunization. In a public letter, the admiral asked for Bolsonaro’s retraction in a defiant tone.

“If you have information that raises the slightest indication of corruption on this Brazilian, don’t waste time or prevaricate, Mr. President. Determine an immediate police investigation on me, in fact, on anyone who works today at Anvisa, which I am proud to be part of,” he said.

The military gave a defiant and personal tone to the note, assuming for himself an insinuation that Bolsonaro generically made to Anvisa. In the signature and in the text, he highlighted the high-ranking military position and the link with the Brazilian Navy, reproducing a common behavior in the Armed Forces of trying to preserve the public image of the institution and of defending the “commanders”, which has provided you with support internally at the agency.

During a meeting of the São Paulo secretariat this Monday, 10, Dimas Covas reported that Chile has already vaccinated 1.4 million children and adolescents from 3 to 17 years old with Coronavac and safely. According to him, with the delivery of the requested data, “there will be no more pending issues” for the requested authorization. “Anvisa is at a favorable moment in relation to Coronavac for the age group of 3 years or more. We expect authorization for this week”, added the director of Butantan.