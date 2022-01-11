SP reduces quarantine time for vaccinated with covid-19







Patient with Covid-19 in a hospital in São Paulo 04/08/2021 REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo Photo: Reuters

The Secretary of Health of the State of São Paulo reduced the quarantine period for people infected with the new coronavirus who have already been vaccinated. The recommendation is now seven days of isolation for people who have symptoms and five days for those who are asymptomatic. Changes in the quarantine period had already been adopted in recommendations from authorities in the United States, France and Rio de Janeiro. The Ministry of Health is also studying a change in this period.

The holder of the São Paulo Health portfolio, Jean Gorinchteyn, pointed out, however, that it is necessary to correctly assess the onset of symptoms. According to him, transmission occurs within the first three days of symptoms. The deadlines are in agreement with the Ministry of Health, according to Gorinchteyn.

Two weeks ago, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in the original acronym) also adopted the new isolation interval as a recommendation for those infected by covid in the United States. The guideline is that, after five days, those who do not show symptoms of the disease or are already immunized can resume socializing as long as they wear a face mask for another five days when they are with other people.

“The change is motivated by the scientific demonstration that most transmission occurs early in the course of the disease, usually 1-2 days before the onset of symptoms and 2-3 days after,” the agency said in a statement. For all citizens exposed to the coronavirus, the CDC also recommends an antigen test on the 5th day after exposure. If there are symptoms, quarantine becomes immediately mandatory, until a new diagnosis confirms that the symptoms are not attributable to Covid-19.