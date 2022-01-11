Spanish newspaper sees ‘madness’ for Palmeiras phenomenon, cites Flamengo’s jewel and ‘indicates’ other Brazilians for European giants

Endrick, just 15 years old from Palmeiras, has been the great sensation of the first phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior.

Barn of great revelations and ‘manpower’ for European clubs, Brazilian football continues at full steam in the production of new ‘exclusive pieces’. Featured in the diary AT last Monday (10), the boy Endrick, from palm trees, with just 15 years old, has been ‘haunting’ everyone with four goals in two matches in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior.

The publication praises the revelation from Palmeiras and highlights how European clubs are keeping an eye on the boy, who, because he is still a minor and does not have a professional contract, cannot transfer to international football. However, nothing prevents the giants of the Old Continent from ‘growing the eye’ and preparing the ground for Endrick in the future.

THE AT informs that several European teams are monitoring the main talents of Brazilian football that, according to the publication, go far beyond just Endrick. The diary highlights how athletes from Flamengo, of saints, of Atlético-MG It’s from International are also in the crosshairs.

“Endrick is Copinha’s ace so far, but not the only one. Matheus França, another one who is much followed by the big European clubs, is also considered by Flamengo as a jewel and already considers him a talent to make money again”.

“Patati (Santos) left-handed, forward Rwan (Santos), Rubens (Atlético-MG) who arrives, all the good strikers at Inter (Lucca, Estevão, Pedrinho)… keep one, but for now, the 15-year-old golden boy from Palmeiras is the one who captivates everyone”, concluded the publication.

It is worth noting that in November 2021 the ESPN.com.br found that Real Madrid closely monitors the jewel Matheus França, from Flamengo. According to the report, the merengue club observes the growth of the striker in the basic categories.

Also according to an investigation by the ESPN, Real Madrid uses a ‘siege’ tactic on the athlete’s staff and the player himself to guarantee a ‘public relations’ work, with the intention of gaining the trust of the parties involved and winning the strong competition in the international market.