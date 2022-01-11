Spider-Man 3 Beats The Avengers

across the planet, Spider-Man 3 remains the biggest movie in theaters. The film grossed an additional $64.4 million in 63 countries outside of North America (read the US box office breakdown here) over the weekend and went on to a total of $867.5 million at the international box office.

In Japan, No Return Home debuted with $11.8 million. In the UK, the film surpassed the US$100 million mark, becoming the second film of 2021 to achieve this feat – the first was 007: No Time to Die. Finally, in Mexico and Indonesia the film is already the second highest grossing film in history, while in India it is the second highest grossing feature in Hollywood.

It is worth remembering, all these feats were achieved in the midst of the pandemic, which continues to have record numbers of cases around the planet.

Spider-Man 3 is already bigger than both Joss Whedon’s Avengers movies!

Combined at the US and international box office, the film reached a spectacular $1.53 billion globally. With that, he overcame in one fell swoop Avengers: Age of Ultron (US$1.4 billion), Frozen II (US$1.45 billion), Fast & Furious 7 (US$1.51 billion) and the first The Avengers (US$1.52 billion).

Now, No Return Home is the eighth-highest-grossing global box office in history, just behind The Lion King (US$1.66 billion) and Jurassic World: The World of Dinosaurs ($1.67 billion) – and he is expected to leave those two behind as well in the coming weeks.

After that… how far Spider-Man 3 will arrive? What will your limit be? Will it manage to become the sixth film to surpass $2 billion? It is possible, even more so if the feature arrives in China and is a success there as well.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the continuation of Spider-Man: Away from Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU’s Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of Spider-Man 3 count with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, the veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the villains: Willem Dafoe (Green elf), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! THE SPIDERVERSE IS REAL and the movie is now available in theaters at IMAX 3D, 3D, and also in 2D. Is it really the best Spider-Man movie ever made? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Spider-Man: No Homecoming!