Spotify does not deliver HiFi on time and postpones launch indefinitely

The Spotify HiFi feature aims to allow streaming users to listen to songs in a lossless format, just the way the artists intended. While many people wouldn’t be able to tell the difference from lossy quality, it could be a selling point for audiophiles who want to hear music in its original forms.

Spotify announced the HiFi quality feature for music streaming users at the beginning of last year, promising its launch by the end of 2021. Signs of the arrival of the function even appeared for some users, but the company has just confirmed that the development deadline was missed and added an indefinite delay to its debut.

Spotify shared that the HiFi function is still in the works but has been delayed indefinitely. The company had initially planned to release it as a new subscription tier that requires extra cost to use.

However, after Apple Music introduced lossless and spatial audio formats for all users, the Swedish music streaming giant might have decided to reconsider the price. The company made the statement on its community website:

We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you. We feel the same way, and are excited to bring a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don’t have timing details to share yet. Of course we will update it here when we can.

The statement suggests that Spotify may plan to include HiFi as an advantage over the existing Premium plan. While Apple Music ranks second when compared to Spotify, getting users to pay extra for no loss could motivate them to make the switch to Apple’s service. The reason behind the delay is unclear.

