Starfield is in the polishing phase: development is almost complete, according to an insider

Starfield appears to be in the final stage of general cleanup and final improvements to be applied, while development of the actual content would be completed, according to SKULLZI, a Twitter and YouTube account that has pretty much specialized in rumors for years, relating to Bethesda.

It is, therefore, a rumor impossible to verify at the moment, but from yours it must be said that SKULLZI has distinguished itself, in recent months, for having anticipated several information that later turned out to be true, as well as some of the various images of the alleged build of Starfield from 2018, which have yet to be confirmed. In short, we can take it into account, but always and only as a simple rumor.

As reported in the tweet below, in the current phase the Bethesda is prioritizing final tweaks lighting, reordering the elements, responding to feedback, identifying possible system opportunities and finishing the optimization.

Starfield is currently in the “Beauty” pass of development. These are the current aspects Bethesda Game Studios are currently focusing on the game, based on recent evidence. Full breakdown in today’s video.#Xbox #Gaming pic.twitter.com/aEK2fac4rm — SKULLZI 💀🎮 (@SkullziTV) January 7, 2022

In between the final phases, there is then testing on the target hardware, namely the optimization for PC and Xbox Series X|S and finally “if applicable” also another general polishing phase before launch. If this were indeed the state of affairs, it would be further confirmation of Starfield’s release to November 22, 2022 without delay, considering that most of the development would already be completed 10 months after launch.

We’re keeping a close eye on Starfield’s every move and hope to hear more about the game soon.