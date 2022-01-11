State of SP follows the Ministry of Health and reduces the isolation of Covid patients without symptoms and after a negative test from 10 to 5 days | São Paulo

The government of São Paulo said this Monday (11) that it will follow the new guidelines of the Ministry of Health for the quarantine of Covid-19.

Minimum isolation has been reduced from 10 to 5 days for people who have no respiratory symptoms, no fever for 24 hours (and no antipyretic use) and who have a negative PCR or antigen test result. Counting should be done from the onset of symptoms.

However, in case of a negative test on the fifth day, provided that in the previous 24 hours there are no symptoms, the patient will be released.

For patients who opt for the test on the fifth day and have a positive result, they must remain in isolation until the tenth day.

In a note, the management of João Dora (PSDB) states that all protective measures must be maintained, such as the mandatory use of masks, avoiding agglomerations, hand hygiene, in addition to avoiding contact with people with comorbidities. until the tenth day.

The reduction of isolation time for people recently recovered from Covid was announced by the Ministry of Health this Monday (10).

Last week, the City of São Paulo had sent a letter to the folder requesting the reduction of the isolation time for asymptomatic cases of Covid to 5 days and has also already adopted the new rules.

Here’s how the new isolation recommendation looks like:

Five days: if on the 5th day the patient does not have respiratory symptoms and fever for a period of 24 hours, without the use of antipyretic, he can do the test (antigen or PCR). If it is negative, he can come out of isolation. If the asymptomatic patient tests positive on the 5th day, must maintain isolation until the 10th day .

if on the 5th day the patient does not have respiratory symptoms and fever for a period of 24 hours, without the use of antipyretic, he can do the test (antigen or PCR). If the asymptomatic patient tests positive on the 5th day, . Seven days: If on the 7th day the patient is asymptomatic, he is released from isolation, without the need for testing. If the patient continues to have respiratory symptoms or fever, they can be tested (PCR or antigen). If it’s negative, you can come out of isolation. If it’s positive, you should stay safe for up to 10 days and only come out when you no longer have symptoms.

If on the 7th day the patient is asymptomatic, he is released from isolation, without the need for testing. If the patient continues to have respiratory symptoms or fever, they can be tested (PCR or antigen). If it’s negative, you can come out of isolation. After 10 days, if you have no respiratory symptoms, testing is not necessary and the patient can be released from isolation.

“Isolation lasts for seven days. If the patient did not want to test on the fifth day, but if on the seventh day he has no symptoms, no fever and no medication for 24 hours, he can leave the isolation. It is not necessary to test “, said the secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Correia de Medeiros.

The new guidelines are in the new version of the “Guide of Recommendations – Home Isolation.” The document should be available on Tuesday (11).

The measure follows in the footsteps of other countries that have already reduced the time of isolation.

In the last days of December, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines for confirmed cases of Covid in asymptomatic patients, as well as for those whose symptoms have passed or are disappearing. The recommended time went from 10 to 5 days, followed by constant mask use for another 5 days when the patient is in contact with other people.

“It is being adopted in other countries, it is based on scientific evidence. It is possible that we will adopt the same conduct. 5 days. This is being studied in the technical area”, Queiroga told journalists at the door of the Ministry of Health last week, when commenting that would possibly adopt the measure announced this Monday.

Queiroga recalled that in France, for example, the government authorized doctors infected with Covid to continue working on the front line. This is because, among other reasons, the ômicron variant, predominant in new cases, has shown milder symptoms.

“The CDC has already given this recommendation [reduzir o isolamento]. The French government is even authorizing health professionals who are positive to serve on the front line,” he argued.